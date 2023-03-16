What to do when there is carnage on the currency floor?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:51 AM
93 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the past week we have seen some large gyrations in the bond markets stemming from fears of systematic risks in the financial system. And with that has come large swings in sentiment and other asset classes. This makes it more of a trader’s market and an investors nightmare, which means speculators need to keep a close eye on headlines, as they shift sentiment one way or another.

 

20230316moversFX

 

To give an idea of volatility levels, the majority of major indices and commodity markets have exceeded their average true ranges (with two trading days left to the week). And the majority of this volatility arrived on Monday.

 

Why are the markets so volatile at present?

Of course, the original trigger was the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which caused widespread fear of contagion and systematic risks for the financial system. And even though the Fed, US Treasury Department and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation guaranteed deposits of the failed banks around market open this week, it actually caused more panic as markets took it as a sign things were really bad, and the ripple effect across global markets continued.

 

Since then, Credit Suisse has dominated headlines due to ‘material weakness’ in its financial reporting, the refusal of its largest backer to provide liquidity  - and the Swiss National Bank’s (SNB) need to provide $50 billion of liquidity for the bank to meet its financial obligations.

 

  • The Swiss franc has moved 1.5x more than its usual weekly range thanks to a combination of risk-off flows and news that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) need to provide liquidity to Credit Suisse to prevent them from imploding
  • Implied volatility for interest rates rose to a 13-year high
  • The DAX has endured its two worst days of the year this week, the SMI (Swiss Market Index) hit its lowest level since October
  • Oil markets have broken major support levels and plunged to 15-month lows, European banks have led bourses lower
  • Gold rallied over 7% in just five days
  • Fears of systematic risks saw bond yields plunge (and bond prices rise) as traders bet central banks will now have to cut rates
  • But then also question whether central banks could cut rates given the high levels of inflation
  • Bets that the Fed will hike by 50bp have crashed from ~80% probability to 0% since last week, and now sentiment is meandering around a pause or a 25bp hike
  • This has whipped the US dollar around like a dog chew in a dog’s mouth
  • Risk pairs such as AUD, NZD, GBP have also been thrown around as sentiment flipped between risk-on and risk-off

 

20230316Fedhikes

 

 

How does a trader approach volatile markets?

Levels of volatility are rarely constant, as they tend do oscillate between low levels of volatility to high (and back). But when volatility gets high, so can correlations. For example, gold has performed a strong rally whilst US yields and the US dollar dropped (and visa versa).

 

A basic rule of thumb is that we could expect trends to develop and last longer during lower levels of volatility, whist high levels of volatility can see markets move very quick in one direction or another, but over a short period of time.

 

Therefore, a potential way to manage this is to switch timeframes. If volatility is low, traders may stand a better chance of catching moves on the daily chart or above, but during times of turmoil they may wish to trade intraday timeframes, not hold positions overnight and be prepared to change direction quickly. Or simply step aside.

 

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

20230316audusdFX

As an example, we can argue what the trend is on this chart – but if markets are driven by headlines through fear it is sometimes best to focus on the key levels and attempt to trade around them. We know that the 0.6638 area is an important level as the market tested it earlier today (thanks to a strong Australian employment report) but then pulled back. And we knew this area was important in advance, as it marks the daily and weekly pivot point. Moreover, it was yesterday’s VPOC (volume point of control) which displays the most traded prices of yesterday.

 

If we see prices test but fail at that level again, it could entice bears back to the table and for a move towards the 0.6600 – 0.6587 are (where there are two more VPOC’s). Whilst a break above today’s high could send prices towards the 0.6663 VPOC.

 

If we had to pick an overall direction, we could assume bears may have the upper hand as the OBV (on balance volume) indicator remains stuck near its lows despite prices remaining elevated. And that suggests bearish volume remains dominant. Furthermore, strong volume accompanied the decline from the highs around 0.6720, yet volumes during today’s small ‘rally’ are very thin. And finally a potential bear flag is forming which projects a target around the daily S2 pivot.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas FX FX Monthly Trade AUD/USD Volatility

Latest market news

Backtesting: How to test and refine your trading strategy
Yesterday 06:53 PM
Petroleum Post: Oil faces choppy trading ahead, long-term bullish
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Suderman Says: Risk-on thanks to sliding Bank stocks and interest rate uncertainty
Yesterday 05:34 PM
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
Yesterday 12:56 PM
Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
Yesterday 11:30 AM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:05 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Congress building
US Open: Stocks slip but are set for a strong weekly gain
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 12:56 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Friday: Bitcoin, Gold, Yields and Yen
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Close-up of stock market board
      Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 11:05 AM
        An office of traders with multiple trading screens
        Earnings This Week: GameStop, Tencent and Wetherspoons
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 09:29 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.