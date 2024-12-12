Why I don’t trust this bounce on AUD/JPY (as tempting as it looks)

Commodity FX pairs have failed to make much ground from the weaker yen, and with the RBA opening the door to cuts than I suspect the currency bounce on AUD/JPY could provide futile. And that there could be another large drop on the horizon..

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 3:04 AM
Finger pointing on market chart data
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

I outlined a bearish case for AUD/JPY on the 27th November, suggesting prices could at least be headed back towards the August low just above the 90 handle. Or even as low as 83. Momentum has turned lower after a 3-wave rally stalled beneath the 2014 high, putting momentum back in line with the sharp drop from the July high.

 

View previous analysis: 2025 could be one heck of a ride if bearish AUD/JPY clues are correct

 

However, the weekly RSI (2) reached oversold last week, and a base is forming around a weekly VPOC (volume point of control) which points to some bullish mean reversion over the near term. Regardless, I suspect this rally could peter out around 98, but bears also have the 99 handle, monthly pivot point (99.075) and 99.44 lows to consider fading into should any expected bounce be punchier than anticipated. Ultimately, my preference is to seek evidence of a swing high and rejoin the bearish move towards 90.

 

20241212audjpyWkD1

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

Performance against the yen has been mixed

While the yen has been broadly weaker recently, gains against it have not been even.  In order of percentage returns, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, CHF/JPY and USD/JPY have enjoyed the best gains since their respective swing lows. Yet commodity FX have failed to make much ground, with AUD/JPY grinding its way to a 2-day high and NZD/JPY effectively moving sideways. And it took a less-dovish-than-expected 50bp cut from the BOC for CAD/JPY to hit an 8-day high on Wednesday.

 

Considering that US indices are at or near their record highs, I would have expected more of a bounce from commodity FX. And the fact they haven’t leaves the susceptible for further selling should appetite for risk get knocked.

 

20241212yanpairs

 

Still, with the Nikkei considering a breakout (a market that tends to move inversely with its currency) then it could pave the way for further gains on yen crosses over the near term. But given the underperformance of AUD/JPY, I still have my eyes on the bearish prize for much lower prices.

 

USDJPY Q4

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis

For now, AUD/JPY looks like it wants to pop higher on the 4-hour chart. A bullish RSI divergence formed ahead of the swing low, which has been followed by a higher low at the weekly VPOC with a bullish pinbar. The RSI is now confirming the small rally higher without hitting the overbought zone. I am presuming this is an ABC correction against the bearish move, which could see prices reach the 100% projection (98.23) or 138.2% (99.14) near the weekly pivot point (99.06) and weekly R2 pivot (98.96).

 

20241212audjpyH4

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD JPY Yen Japanese yen APAC session Forex

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Highs, Trump Tariff Threat Drives
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
Yesterday 06:27 PM
USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
Yesterday 05:00 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Yesterday 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Yesterday 10:13 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
December 12, 2024 10:49 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Go for the Break
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 06:27 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Stages Five-Day Rally for First Time Since June
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 05:00 PM
      Forex trading
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 01:06 PM
        channel_02
        AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 12, 2024 10:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.