



On Wednesday, U.S. stocks ended in the red. Thefell 85 points (-0.31%) to 27692, thedropped 14 points (-0.44%) to 3374, and thewas down 80 points (-0.71%) to 11318.Dow Jones Industrial Average: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewReal Estate (-2.02%), Automobiles & Components (-1.44%) and Energy (-1.16%) sectors lost the most.gapped up to an all-time high after reporting upbeat second-quarter results. Meanwhile, Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY -12.87%), TJX Companies (TJX -5.38%) and Gilead Sciences (GILD -4.87%) were top losers.Shares ofsoared after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.20%) agreed to acquire the company for $6.50 billion or $52.50 per share.Approximately 60.8% (61.0% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 71.3% (76.4% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.Minutes from thelatest meeting showed that officials expected the economy to require "additional accommodation" for recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.Later today, investors will watch closely numbers of(a decline to 920,000 expected) and Continuing Claims (a fall to 15.00 million expected). The Conference Board Leading Index will also be released (+1.1% on month in July expected).European stocks rebounded. Therose 0.65%. Germany's DAX 30 increased 0.74%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.79%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.58%.U.S. government bond prices eased, as the benchmarkclimbed to 0.685% from 0.662% Tuesday.lost again the key level of $2,000 an ounce, as it slumped $73.00 (-3.67%) to $1,929 an ounce. Spot silver shed 3.52% to $26.70 an ounce.U.S.(September) edged up 0.1% to $42.93 a barrel.On the forex front, therebounded 0.9% on day to 93.00, halting a five-day decline, as the latest Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting minutes showed little guidance to future monetary policy path.retreated 0.7% to 1.1847, following a five-day rally.slid 0.9% to 1.3110. Official data showed that U.K. CPI grew 1.0% on year in July (+0.6% expected).bounced 0.6% to 106.04.climbed 0.4% to 1.3213. Government data showed that Canada's CPI grew 0.1% on year in July (+0.5% expected).Other commodity-linked currencies were broadly lower against the greenback.dropped 0.8% to 0.7186 andwas down 0.6% to 0.6562.