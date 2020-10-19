Asia Morning Oct 20

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 19, 2020 9:03 PM
1 views
Wall Street sign with a building in background
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Monday, U.S. stocks closed sharply lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 410 points (-1.44%) to 28195, the S&P 500 shed 56 points (-1.63%) to 3426, and the Nasdaq 100 tumbled 217 points (-1.84%) 11634.


Nasdaq 100 Index (Daily Chart) : Consolidation

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on the government to reconcile remaining disputes on a fiscal stimulus package within 48 hours, no progress was made toward a deal agreement between the government and Congress.

Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.27%), Energy (-2.1%) and Software & Services (-2.01%) sectors lost the most. Nordstrom (JWN -5.88%), Gartner (IT -4.41%), Ross Stores (ROST -4.37%) and VF (VFC -4.33%) were top losers.  

ConocoPhillips (COP -3.17%) said it has agreed to buy U.S. shale oil producer Concho Resources (CXO -2.76%) for $9.7 billion.

Approximately 75% (74% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 81% (83% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average. 

European stocks were broadly lower while trading volumes were greatly reduced by a technical glitch at exchange operator Euronext. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.18%, Germany's DAX 30 fell 0.42%, France's CAC 40 eased 0.13%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.59%.

U.S. Treasury prices posted modest losses, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 0.760% from 0.740% Friday.

Spot gold rose $4 (+0.22%) to $1,903 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (December) declined $0.06 (-0.20%) to $41.06 a barrel.

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar weakened further against other major currencies, though its loss shrank at the end of the session. The ICE Dollar Index lost 0.27% to 93.43.

The British pound was lifted by the European Union's comments that it was ready to intensify talks with Britain toward a trade deal. GBP/USD once breached the key 1.3000 level before closing at 1.2954, up 0.31% on day. 

EUR/USD jumped 0.45% to 1.1769, while USD/JPY was little changed at 105.43.

AUD/USD was down for a fourth session as it dropped 0.1% to 0.7071. China's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) grew 4.9% on year in the third quarter, lower than +5.5% expected. 

Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan reached a fresh 18-month high against the dollar, with USD/CNH (offshore yuan) falling 0.26% to 6.6787.

Related tags: Commodities Forex Indices Equities

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Research
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
June 26, 2023 03:19 AM
    Quarry and various stones
    History of commodity markets
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    June 22, 2023 02:49 PM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, WTI Analysis: Commitment of traders report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 19, 2023 03:42 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        S&P 500, Gold Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) – 12th June 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2023 12:45 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.