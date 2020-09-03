Asia Morning Sep 4

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 3, 2020 10:13 PM
19 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
On Thursday, U.S. stocks closed sharply lower amid tech shares sell-off. Nasdaq 100 plunged 649 points (-5.2%) to 11771, the largest decline since March. S&P 500 slumped 125 points (-3.5%) to 3455 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 807 points (-2.8%) to 28257. The VIX Index, a measure of expected volatility, jumped 26.5% to a 3-month high of 33.60.

Nasdaq 100 daily chart:

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView


Technology Hardware & Equipment (-7.24%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-6.22%) and Software & Services (-4.87%) sectors led the decline. Approximately 67.4% of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79.8% were trading above their 20-day moving average. 

Regarding U.S. economic data, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 56.9 in August (57.0 expected) from 58.1 in July, while initial jobless claims fell to 0.88 million in the week ending August 29 (0.95 million expected) from 1.01 million in the prior week.

Later today, the closely watched non-farm payrolls report for August will be released (+1.35 million jobs, jobless rate at 9.8% expected).

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated 1.0%, Germany's DAX 30 slid 1.4%, France's CAC 40 fell 0.4% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.5%.

The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield declined to 0.6347% from 0.6477% Wednesday, down for a fifth straight session.

WTI crude oil futures (October) slipped 0.3% to $41.37 a barrel.

Spot gold lost 0.6% to $1,931 an ounce, as the U.S. dollar extended its rebound.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.1% on day to 92.78, posting a three-day rebound ahead of the non-farm payrolls report due later today.

EUR/USD was little changed at 1.1849. Official data showed that the eurozone's retail sales declined 1.3% on month in July (+1.0% expected).

GBP/USD slid 0.6% to 1.3276. Research firm Markit will publish U.K. Construction PMI for August later in the day (58.3 expected).

USD/JPY slipped 0.1% to 106.10, after a three-day rally.

USD/CAD rose 0.7% to 1.3131. Official data showed that Canada recorded a trade deficit of 2.45 billion Canadian dollars in July (2.50 billion Canadian dollars deficit expected). Later today, Canada's official jobs report will be released (+250,000 jobs, jobless rate at 10.1% expected).

Meanwhile, AUD/USD plunged 1.0% to 0.7266.  Australia's July trade surplus totaled 4.61 billion Australian dollars (5.35 billion Australian dollars surplus expected), according to the government. On the other hand, China's Caixin Services PMI slipped to 54.0 in August (53.9 expected) from 54.1 in July.
Related tags: Indices Commodities Forex

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: US inflation, BOC and RBNZ meetings take the helm
Today 07:08 AM
Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Indices articles

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Risk-off trade sees AUD tap 66c ahead of NFP
By:
Matt Simpson
July 6, 2023 10:32 PM
    Congress building
    Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Stocks slip on China news & ahead of FOMC minutes
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 5, 2023 12:39 PM
      Research
      AUD, ASX 200 Analysis: The RBA paused, but it may not be the peak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 4, 2023 05:40 AM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of today’s RBA meeting, 25bp hike on the cards?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 3, 2023 10:25 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.