On Thursday, U.S. stocks suffered the worst sell-off since March 16, as investors were concerned about a resurgence in coronavirus infections and discouraged by the Federal Reserve's warning of a slower economic recovery. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 1861 points (-6.9%) to 25128, the S&P 500 fell 188 points (-5.9%) to 3002, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 505 points (-5.0%) to 9588.





S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart





Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView





All of the S&P's sectors ended in negative territory, led by Banks (-9.6%), Energy (-9.45%) and Automobiles & Components (-9.26%).

Energy companies such as Oneok (OKE -15.84%), Occidental Petroleum (OXY -16.14%) and Halliburton (HAL -15.37%) plummeted as oil prices plunged 8%.Travel stocks such as Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -16.46%), American Airlines (AAL -15.51%) and Delta Air Lines (DAL -14.03%) also lost big.On the technical side, about 51.7% (58.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 93.3% (93.3% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed thatfell to 1.542 million for the week ended June 6 (1.550 million expected), and Continuing Claims decreased to 20.929 million for the week ended May 30 (20.000 million expected). Producer Prices increased 0.4% on month in May (+0.1% expected),Due later today is the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index (June preliminary reading, an increase to 75.0 expected).European stocks were heavy yesterday, with theIndex shedding 4.1%. Germany's DAX sank 4.5%, France's CAC slumped 4.7%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 lost 4.0%.U.S. government bonds were in demand for their haven appeal. The benchmarkslid to 0.651% from 0.744% Wednesday.retreated $9.00 (-0.6%) to $1,727 an ounce, ending a three-day rebound.Oil prices tumbled as market sentiment deteriorated sharply. U.S.(July) plunged 8.2% to $36.34 a barrel.On the forex front, therebounded 0.7% on day to 96.81, halting a three-day decline, amid risk-off sentiment.slid 0.7% to 1.1295. The eurozone's April industrial production will be reported later in the day (-20.0% on month expected).plunged 1.3% to 1.2580. Later today, U.K. monthly GDP growth for April (-18.7% on month expected), industrial production (-15.0% on month expected) and manufacturing production (-15.6% on month expected) will be released.dipped 0.3% to 106.81, posting a four-day losing streak.