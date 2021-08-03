Asian Open SP 500 Closed to a Record High Copy That ASX 200

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 3, 2021 8:44 PM
12 views
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market chart of overnight market actions Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Futures:

  • Australia's ASX 200 futures are up 8 points (0.11%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,482.50
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 futures are up 60 points (0.22%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 27,701.83
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng futures are up 42 points (0.16%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 26,236.82

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index rose 24 points (0.34%) to close at 7,105.72
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.33 points (0.03%) to close at 4,117.95
  • Germany's DAX index fell -13.65 points (-0.09%) to close at 15,555.08
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 47.91 points (0.72%) to close at 6,723.81

Tuesday US Close:

  • The Dow Jones Industrial rose 278.24 points (0.8%) to close at 35,116.40
  • The S&P 500 index rose 35.99 points (0.83%) to close at 4,423.15
  • The Nasdaq 100 index rose 97.798 points (0.65%) to close at 15,061.42

 

 

Indices: Apple does the heavy lifting

All three major US indices were higher overnight, although Facebook (FB), Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) drifted lower to cap gains for the Nasdaq whilst healthcare stocks and Apple helped lift the S&P 500 to a new record close. 

The S&P found support at the 20-day eMA and rallied its way to a bullish outside day and closed to a record high (although beneath the intraday high of 4429.97). A break above that level assumes bullish continuation. It was also a strong close for some European bourses with the STOXX 600 and CAC extending their record closes. Futures markets are also pointing towards a positive open in Asia, even though Chinese equity markets remain under pressure and the clear underperformers of late.

 

Market chart S&P vs ASX200 showing minor retracement Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

The ASX 200 retreated from its record high set on Monday in a corrective manner. Support was found just above the prior record high of 7447.90 so it’s likely to be a pivotal level early in today’s session. That said, the cash market is expected to open higher around 7482 so perhaps we may have already seen the low. Therefore, eyes are on a break above 7506.3 for bullish setups over the near-term. For those with a longer time horizon, we’d like to see the 7368.90 – 7400 zone hold as support to retain out bullish bias.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

Market chart S&P/ASX200 3 month relative performance compared with 3 other topical products Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

ASX 200: 7474.5 (-0.23%), 03 August 2021

  • Information Technology (4.38%) was the strongest sector and Materials (-0.85%) was the weakest
  • 7 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 82 (41.00%) stocks advanced, 103 (51.50%) stocks declined
  • 71% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 70.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 63% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 11.4%   -  Afterpay Ltd  (APT.AX) 
  • + 7.46%   -  Zip Co Ltd  (Z1P.AX) 
  • + 6.84%   -  Chalice Mining Ltd  (CHN.AX) 

Underperformers:

  • -11.2%   -  Pointsbet Holdings Ltd  (PBH.AX) 
  • -5.36%   -  Whitehaven Coal Ltd  (WHC.AX) 
  • -3.55%   -  Perseus Mining Ltd  (PRU.AX) 

 

Forex: Antipodeans lead the way

Market chart of Daily % Candles and Daily range relative to ATR 10 Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

Learn how to trade forex

NZD and AUD were the strongest major currencies overnight following RBA’s decision to taper, despite Australia’s extended lockdowns and rise in covid cases. With many expecting the RBA to have delayed their taper or even increase the level or duration of QE program, traders were caught off guard causing bears to cover. Given that RBNZ remain the more hawkish central bank of the two economics, NZD was the preferred long over AUD.

Meanwhile, CAD was the weakest FX major on the back of lower oil prices and a softer PMI report – the perfect outcome we outlined yesterday for a move lower on CAD/JPY. Manufacturing PMI fell to a 5-month low of 56.2 on supply constraints.

It was another low-volatility session for the dollar with the US dollar index (DXY) printing another Doji which closed above the 50 and 200-day eMA. And this may continue to be the case until ISM services on Thursday ad Nonfarm payroll on Friday are released.

0.7413 remains a pivotal level for AUD/USD, although we likely need to see DXY breakout of its small range this week for a conclusive move on the Aussie.

GBP/AUD corrected lower for a second session failing to test 1.9000, yet it closed with a bullish hammer on the daily chart and respected the lower trendline of a bullish channel.

EUR/JPY fell to a 9-day low and traded just +50 pips above our initial target around 129.0. Take note of the 200-day eMA at 128.95 but, if it can get past it, the lows around 128.20 are in focus for bears.

NZ employment data is the main economic event in today’s Asian session, released at 08:145 AEST. Australian retail sales are then released at 11:30 AEST.

Commodities: Oil continues to slide

Oil prices remained under pressure as week PMI’s and the delta variant fanned demand concerns. WTI initially rose near our $72.0 ‘fade’ zone before dropping straight through our initial $70.0 target. Prices have since recovered to 70.23. Meanwhile, the SPDR energy ETF (XLE) bounced back after a false break of Monday’s low. Regardless, our bias remains bearish beneath last week’s highs.

Copper also broken below 4.435 support although managed to climb back above its 50-day eMA near the end of the session, as demand concerns also hit the orange metal. Technically we suspect it remains in a corrective phase and our bias remains bullish above 4.466 over the medium-term.

With a sideways dollars come a sideways gold. We may need to wait until Friday’s NFP before we see it come back to life, barring any unexpected event beforehand. 

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

Market chart that shows important trading activity in global financial markets. Published August 2021 by FOREX.com

 
Related tags: Indices Forex Commodities Trade Ideas WTI Brent ASX

Latest market news

Nasdaq, S&P 500 turn down after early rally on better inflation news
September 29, 2023 06:33 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
September 29, 2023 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
September 29, 2023 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
September 29, 2023 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
September 29, 2023 12:48 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
September 29, 2023 03:44 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 Analysis: Stocks buoyed by soft data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    September 28, 2023 05:00 PM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      What is the VIX index? How to use the volatility index in your trades
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      September 28, 2023 10:34 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 28, 2023 06:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.