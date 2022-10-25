AUD remains rangebound ahead of tomorrow’s inflation report

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 25, 2022 4:14 AM
13 views
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Inflation rose 6.1% y/y in Q2 and is expected to rise to 7% - which would be its highest level since 1990 and more than twice the RBA’s 2-3% target band. The quarterly read is expected to soften to 1.6%, down from 1.8% - which seems feasible given the newly released monthly CPI read softened slightly to 6.8% m/m from 7% m/m.

21102025auCPI

However, the RBA pay more attention to the Trimmed Mean and Weighted CPI prints, which are also widely above the RBA’s target. Trimmed mean is expected to rise to a record high of 5.6% yet remain at 1.5% q/q for a second consecutive quarter, whilst the Weighted CPI is expected to rise to 4.8% - its highest level since 2008 – and the quarterly read to rise to 1.5% (1.4% previously).

It is no secret that the RBA were late to respond to inflationary forces seen across the globe – based on the premise that ‘it was different in Australia’. Alas, inflation is here and it is indeed rising. And the RBA expect it to rise further, and estimate 2022 inflation to land at 7.75% before pulling back to around 3% over 2024.

21102025auCPIcompared

Yet the RBA surprised markets with a mere 25bp hike at their last meeting, and interest rates are just 2.6% which is well below current rates of inflation. Yet during a testimony to the House of Representatives, RBA Governor Lowe pointed out that inflation expectations remain anchored – and it makes more sense to base policy decision on expectations of future inflation over current levels of inflation. For reference, the 5-year breakeven rate is around 2.4% and as the RBS said in their October statement, “Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case”.

In a nutshell, whilst inflation expectations continue to behave then the RBA are in no rush to hike rates aggressively. Cash rate futures currently imply a 68% chance of a 25bp hike, and have fully priced in a 3% cash rate by their December meeting (although two meetings of 25bp would take rates to 3.1%).

So from a policy perspective, tomorrow’s inflation report is unlikely to change the course of the RBA’s direction. Although if prices come in hotter than expected (like we saw with New Zealand last week) it could send the Aussie higher as it places pressure on the RBA to hike more aggressively. Not that they want to, or likely will anyway - especially as wage growth remains relatively tame compared to inflation.

 

AUD/USD 1-hour chart:

21102025audusdFX

The Aussie has been confined to a range over the past two weeks. This has made it frustrating for breakout trader, but a delight for range traders. It does not come as a huge surprise that prices have held above the 2020 (close) low, due to the significance of the level. And the longer it holds as support, the higher the odds favour a break higher (in theory). But until we see a decent break of its current range, bears will likely be tempted to fade into rallies into resistance and bulls seek to buy dips around support. 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas Australia AUD USD RBA Inflation CPI

Latest market news

AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
Today 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100, Gold and Oil bounce back on debt ceiling deal
Today 08:27 PM
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
Today 04:00 PM
US dollar analysis: Will a strong NFP report force the Fed to hike?
Today 02:30 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
Today 01:05 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
Today 12:16 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:00 PM
    Congress building
    Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 01:05 PM
      Research
      EUR/USD analysis: Cooler inflation fails to shift ECB hike bets
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 12:16 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 11:57 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.