BOC Preview Ready to continue tapering but does that mean USDCAD will move lower

July 13, 2021 1:49 PM
5 views

The Bank of Canada meets tomorrow, and indications point towards a tapering in the purchase of government bonds from C$3 billion per week to C$2 billion per week.  Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem has indicated that the decisions of the BOC will be data dependent.  Since the last meeting on June 9th, most of the data has been stronger.  Inflation for May was 3.6% YoY vs 3.4% YoY in April.   Housing start and housing prices have also increased.  The Ivey PMI for June released last week was 71.9 vs 64.7 in May. The Employment Change for June was +230,700 vs -68,000 in May and the Unemployment Rate fell to 7.8% from 8.2%.  Finally, Average Hourly Wages for June was +0.1 YoY vs -1.4% YoY in May (inflationary).  Retail sales were much worse, however Canada releases Retail Sales data 2 months later.  Therefore, April’s data was released in late June. The print was already stale.

In addition, the uncertainty around OPEC+ and supply output should keep crude bid (inflationary).  This may give the committee an additional reason to be more hawkish leaning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also recently indicated that Canada will loosen travel restrictions, a hopeful sign that the coronavirus is finally under control in Canada. With recent liftings of most restrictions, this may also help the Committee to issue a more hawkish statement on growth and inflation. 

Everything you need to know about the Bank of Canada

USD/CAD price action is interesting on the daily timeframe.  The pair had been forming a long-term descending wedge since the March 2020 pandemic highs.  On April 21st, when the BOC surprised the markets with a C$1 billion taper per week, USD/CAD sold off aggressively, overshooting the bottom trendline of the long-term wedge.   However, price has moved back into and above the wedge since the June 9th meeting.  Today, on the eve of the expectation of another taper, USD/CAD sits near 1.2519, just over 100 pips away from the surprise taper on April 21st.  Notice that the RSI is also diverging with price.

Chart analysis of USD vs CAD. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

This bodes us to ask the question:  With tapering from the BOC expected tomorrow, why isn’t USD/CAD lower (Canadian Dollar stronger)? The answer may have to do more with the movement of the US Dollar than it does with the movement of the Canadian Dollar.  At the bottom of the chart below is the correlation coefficient.  USD/CAD has become more strongly correlated with DXY since the April 21st meeting.  The current correlation coefficient is +0.82 (down from a recent perfect positive correlation of +1.00!). Any reading over +0.80 is considered a strong positive correlation.  With the move higher in the DXY as of late, USD/CAD has moved higher as well.

Chart analysis of the DXY over 1 day with multiple analysis. Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute timeframe in USD/CAD, the pair appears to be coiling in a symmetrical triangle for a move higher. Resistance is at todays highs and the downward sloping trendline near 1.2540.  July’s 8th highs of 1.2590 provide the next level of resistance and then the April 21st highs (when the BOC gave us the taper surprise) at 1.2654.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the triangle near 1.2450, ahead of horizontal support at 1.2366 and then the confluence of the June 23rd lows and the bottom trendline of the long-term wedge (see daily) near 1.2252.

Chart analysing the US Dollar vs Canadian dollar which could move lower . Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Today, US CPI reached 5.4%, which leads to more questions regarding the timing of tapering in the US.  In addition, tomorrow not only will we have the Bank of Canada meeting at 10:00am ET, but Fed Chairman Powell will give his semi-annual testimony to Congress at 12:00pm ET. These events could create a good deal of volatility in the pair, and even a decoupling of the 2 assets.  Be aware of possible spikes in price around these events and size trades accordingly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: CAD Forex BOC Powell Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Analysis: A Primer on Past BOJ Interventions and USD/JPY Levels to Watch
Yesterday 08:51 PM
Nasdaq rally spurred by improving inflation data
Yesterday 06:05 PM
History of the stock market
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI to start Q3 with some bullish momentum
Yesterday 03:27 PM
Nasdaq100 outlook: Stocks rise after core PCE cools further
Yesterday 01:25 PM
AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:54 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.