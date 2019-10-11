BOOM Canadian Employment Data Much Better than Expected

The Bank of Canada now has their hands full.

October 11, 2019 11:35 AM

The headline Employment Change for September was released at 53.7K today  vs a market expectation of 10.0K and 81.1K last.  The unemployment rate is 5.5% vs 5.7% expected and 5.7% last. Average hourly Wages (YoY) for September also increased 4.3% over August’s number vs 3.8% expected.  This is a breath of fresh air for the Canadian economy, which released weaker inflation data and weaker retail sales data late last month. 

The Bank of Canada now has their hands full. The BOC will have their next policy meeting on October 30th (which happens to be the same date as the next FOMC policy meeting) where they will release their projections for the economy as well.  At the last meeting, BOC President Poloz stated that “the current degree of monetary policy stimulus remains appropriate”.  Will this still be true?  A rise in employment and earnings, combined with weaker retail sales and lower inflation will make this a tough decision for Poloz and company (note that we will see inflation data one more time before the Oct 30th meeting).

Let’s quickly remind ourselves of where we are on the weekly chart in USD/CAD.  We have been in a long-term symmetrical triangle and are currently coiling at the apex.  A breakout through either trendline could provide direction over the long term. 

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

On a 240-minute chart, price failed numerous times to stay above 1.3350, and upon release of today’s employment data, spiked lower through and upward sloping trendline going back to September 10th.  For the moment, USD/CAD is holding previous lows near 1.3200.  Next support zone is between 1.3150 and 1.3130, prior lows from mid-September.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

However, on a daily chart, we get a better picture of the horizontal support and the rising weekly trendline near that 1.3130/50 level.  If price breaks through these levels, USD/CAD can push much lower towards the 1.2000/1.2300 levels over the lower term.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Resistance comes in above at the break of the trendline near 1.3240 and above that near prior lows (which now act as resistance) near 1.3270.


Related tags: USD Forex Central Bank
Latest market news
View more news
USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
Today 02:45 AM
AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Hang Seng Futures: Sustainable Breakout or Bull Trap?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
3 things we learned from Trump's Inauguration Speech
Yesterday 06:00 PM
Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Yesterday 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 11:10 AM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
      US_flag_NYC
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 15, 2025 10:25 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.