British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Bears Slams into Support

British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD Short-Term Trade Levels
- British Pound marks third consecutive daily decline into confluent downtrend support
- GBP/USD risk for near-term price inflection- U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls on tap
- Resistance 1.1.2337/49, 1.2514, 1.2571-1.2613 (key)- Support 1.2254 (key), 1.2196, 1.2037/84
The British Pound plunged to fresh yearly lows with a three-day sell-off rebounding off key technical support today. The focus is on a reaction off this mark with the immediate short-bias vulnerable while above today’s lows. Battle lines drawn on the GBP/USD short-term technical charts heading into NFPs.Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Sterling technical setup and more. Join live on Monday’s at 8:30am EST.
British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD Daily
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView
Technical Outlook: In last month’s British Pound Short-term Outlook, we highlighted the threat for a near-term recovery in GBP/USD with the September downtrend, “vulnerable while above 1.2571. From a trading standpoint, rallies would need to be limited to 1.2880 for the multi-month downtrend to remain viable.” Sterling briefly registered an intraday high at 1.2811 the following day before exhausting with a break below key support on December 19th clearing the way for a decline of nearly 4.5% off the monthly high.
The bears tested confluent support today at the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 advance at 1.2254 (intraday low registered at 1.2239). Note that we have made a slight adjustment to our slope from last month and the median-line now converges on this level into the close of the week. Looking for a possible reaction off this mark into NFPs tomorrow.
British Pound Price Chart – GBP/USD 240min
Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; GBP/USD on TradingView
Notes: A closer look at Sterling price action shows GBP/USD rebounding off support today after plunging nearly 2.7% off the weekly high. Initial resistance is eyed at the October high / 2024 low-day close at 1.2337/49 and is backed closely by the 75% parallel (currently near ~1.24) and the objective 2025 yearly open at 1.2514. Broader bearish invalidation now lowered to the 61.8% retracement of the 2023 advance / June & July lows at 1.2571-1.2613.
A break / close below the median-line would threaten another bout of accelerated losses towards the 88.6% retracement at 1.2196 and the next major technical considerations at the 2023 objective yearly open (1.2084) and the October 2023 swing low at 1.2337- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.
Bottom line: The British Pound has responded to confluent support today and we are on the lookout for possible price inflection off this mark. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be limited to the yearly open IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below the median-line needed to fuel the next major leg of the decline.
Keep in mind US non-farm payrolls are on tap tomorrow with key UK & US inflation slated for next week- stay nimble into the releases a watch the weekly closes for guidance here. Review my latest British Pound Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term GBP/USD technical trade levels.
Key GBP/USD Economic Data Releases
Active Short-term Technical Charts
- Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
- US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bulls Rest After Five-Week Run
- Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
- Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
- Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Brace for BoC
- Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Recovery at Trend Resistance
- Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com
Follow Michael on X @MBForex
Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.
We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.