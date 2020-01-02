Dollar Retracement Gets Underway

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
January 2, 2020 10:21 PM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Dollar Retracement Gets Underway | CHF, NZD

Whilst the dollar's bounce could extend further, bears are likely to seek opportunities to fade into the current rally.


Needs less to say, the USD had a terrible December in line with its seasonal tendency. Yet prices are undergoing a much-needed correction after such a volatile move. The question now becomes as to whether it will provide bears another entry point at a higher-prices, or can it perform a complete reversal? Given the Fed continue to inflate their balance sheet, we suspect dollar gains are merely corrective at this stage.


USD/CHF: A bearish engulfing month was confirmed for the Swissy, although our forward returns analysis showed the following month has a positive expectancy. Yet the gains were not compelling, and it still allows for losses earlier in the month even if prices are to reverse their way to a positive close.

Technically a bounce hasn’t come as such a surprise, given the bullish hammer on NYE failed to close beneath key support and warned of a bear-trap. Momentum is clearly bullish and we could see this retrace towards 0.9970 resistance. Yet with a core bearish bias, we’d then seek bearish setups beneath this key level, or switch the bias with a break above it.

  • Near-term bias is bullish, with potential for a run towards 0.9770
  • As we suspect the current rally is corrective, bears could seek short positions below 0.9770 if evidence of a swing high materialises
  • A break beneath the bullish hammer opens up a run for the September 2018 low.


NZD/USD: We’ve outlined on several occasions a bullish case for NZD ahead of RBNZ’s February meeting. And we retain this core view unless data turns south beforehand. But unlike AUD/USD, its upside appears stretched over the near-term and a retracement is now underway, making it viable for counter-trend traders to buck the trend whilst trend traders seek a lower entry price.

Its trend is undeniably bullish and prices are respecting a tight bullish channel. A bearish pinbar on NYE warned of exhaustion and momentum has since turned. Whilst the daily trend remains bullish above the 0.6555 low, we’re looking for signs the correction has ended somewhere above the 0.6648 high or the lower bullish trendline.

  • Near-term bias is bearish below the 0.6756 high
  • As prices have found support near the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio and the 10-day eMA, we could see a minor bounce before the next leg lower as part of a 3-wave correction
  • Bears could target the 0.6650 area, or bulls could look for evidence that a higher low has formed above this level and / or the lower trendline
  • This could provide a better reward to risk ratio for bulls, who are looking for a break above 0.6790
  • A break above 0.6790 brings the 2019 into focus.


Related Analysis:
After A Strong December Close, AUD Hesitates Around 70c
NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY Are Coiling Just Off Their Highs
USD/CHF Is On Track For A Bearish Engulfing Month (Which Forecasts April Showers)


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.