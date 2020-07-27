EU indices mostly red TA focus on Atos

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 27, 2020 5:47 AM
2 views
Downward trend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
INDICES
Yesterday, European stocks were little changed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index, Germany's DAX 30, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were all broadly flat at close.

EUROPE ADVANCE/DECLINE
88% of STOXX 600 constituents traded lower or unchanged Friday.
48% of the shares trade above their 20D MA vs 66% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).
49% of the shares trade above their 200D MA vs 51% Thursday (above the 20D moving average).

The Euro Stoxx 50 Volatility index added 2.26pts to 25.58, a new 52w high.

SECTORS vs STOXX 600
3mths relative high: Chemicals, Utilities
3mths relative low: Media

Europe Best 3 sectors
energy, real estate, banks

Europe worst 3 sectors
technology, telecommunications, health care


INTEREST RATE
The 10yr Bund yield rose 1bp to -0.48% (below its 20D MA). The 2yr-10yr yield spread fell 1bp to -20bps (above its 20D MA).


ECONOMIC DATA
EC 09:00: Jun M3 Money Supply YoY, exp.: 8.9%
EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Households YoY, exp.: 3%
EC 09:00: Jun Loans to Companies YoY, exp.: 7.3%
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Current Conditions, exp.: 81.3
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo expectations, exp.: 91.4
GE 09:00: Jul Ifo Business Climate, exp.: 86.2
GE 10:45: 12-Mth Bubill auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 11:00: Jun Jobseekers Total, exp.: 4167.4K
FR 11:00: Jun Unemployment Benefit Claims, exp.: -148.3K
FR 14:00: 12-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.56%
FR 14:00: 6-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.58%
FR 14:00: 3-Mth BTF auction, exp.: -0.57%


MORNING TRADING
In Asian trading hours, EUR/USD broke above 1.1700 and GBP/USD bounced over 1.2860. USD/JPY finally crossed below the key level of 106.00.

Spot gold kept soaring, touching a high of $1,944 an ounce, and Spot Silver rocketed to $24.38.

#UK - IRELAND#
Ryanair, an European budget airline, reported that it swung to a 1Q net loss of 185 million euros from a net income of 243 million euros in the prior-year period, with revenue tumbling to 125 million euros from 2.31 billion euros. The Company said it expects a narrower net loss in the second quarter.  

AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical and medical products maker, announced plans to pay Daiichi Sankyo 6 billion dollars in total consideration for the developement of cancer treatment DS-1062.

Rolls-Royce, an aircraft engine maker, is in early talks on selling its ITP Aero unit to a private equity buyer, reported the Telegraph.


#FRANCE#
Atos, a digital solution provider, reported that 1H operating margin dropped 15.1% on year to 450 million euros on revenue of 5.63 billion euros, down 2.0% (-2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). The Company reiterated its 2020 guidance. Separately, the Company said it has agreed to acquire EcoAct, "an internationally recognized carbon reduction strategy consulting firm", for an undisclosed sum.

From a chartist point of view, the share price broke below its previous key support from February at 74.4E. The 20DMA is reversing down above of the stock. Moreover, the RSI is capped by a short term bearish trend line. Below 79.16E, look for the horizontal supports at 73E and 67.5E in extension.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Edenred, which provides meal vouches and cards, posted 1H net income down 31.4% on year to 100 million euros and EBITDA down 17.8% to 255 million euros on revenue of 696 million euros, down 10.4% (-4.8% like-for-like). The Company added: "The gradual recovery in the second half, combined with the ongoing implementation of the Group's cost savings plan, will have a positive impact on operating leverage. (...) EBITDA target for 2020 of between 540 million euros and 610 million euros."

Michelin: 1H results expected.

LVMH: 1H results expected.


#SPAIN#
Bankinter, a Spainish bank, was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Societe Generale.


#BENELUX#
UCB, a biopharmaceutical firm, reported that 1H Core EPS rose 15% on year to 2.77 euros and adjusted EBITDA were up 8% to 783 million euros on revenue of 2.61 billion euros, up 12% (+9% at constant exchange rates).


#SWITZERLAND#
Sika, which makes construction materials, was downgraded to "hold" from "buy" at HSBC.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
April 28, 2023 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
April 28, 2023 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
April 28, 2023 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
April 28, 2023 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
April 28, 2023 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
April 28, 2023 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Commodities articles

Bank notes of different currencies
The history of money
By:
Ryan Thaxton
April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar outlook still bearish: Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2023 04:58 PM
      Research
      Commitment of traders report (COT):
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 24, 2023 01:20 AM
        Research
        Hot UK inflation dims FTSE outlook, weighs on risk assets
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 19, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.