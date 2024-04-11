EUR/USD, DAX forecast: ECB, US PPI and Fed speakers on tap

All eyes are on today's ECB meeting, Fed speakers and US PPI figures to see if it can drive ERUR/USD lower or spark a rebound, after it suffered its worst day in 13 months on Wednesday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 11, 2024 8:16 AM
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Forex markets have seen very little action in Thursday’s Asian session post US CPI, with currency pairs trading in very tight ranges ahead of today’s ECB meeting and US producer prices. No change is expected today from the ECB, but with markets pricing in an 80% chance of a June cut, traders will likely be paying very close attention to how the ECB handle their comms in light of the hot US CPI report.

 

Yes, the European economy may well arrant a cut sooner than later, but does that mean the ECB want to signal that they may be the first (if not one the first) central banks to begin easing?  I wouldn’t blame them if they strike a reserved and non-committal tone. And that could prompt some upside for EUR/USD and weigh on the DAX. But if they do indicate easing ahead, EUR/USD bears may want to return and inadvertently support the DAX.

 

20240411forex

 

But we also have the US side of the equation, which may end up being the bigger driver for sentiment today. Not only do we have US producer prices which also run the risk of coming in hot for a second consecutive month (just as consumer prices did), but with several Fed members set to speak we also have the potential for some hawkish commentary and another round of US dollar strength.

 

1-day implied volatility has spiked higher for several forex major pairs, with EUR/USD and USD/JPY over 2.5x their 20-day average. And that makes sense, given the pending ECB meeting, US PPI report, FED member speaking and potential for BOJ jawboning with USD/JPY trading at a 34-year high.

 

Market Outlook Indices

 

Economic events (times in GMT +1)

  • 13:15 – ECB interest rate decision
  • 13:30 – US PPI
  • 13:45 – FOMC member Williams speaks
  • 15:45 – ECB press conference
  • 15:00 – FOMC member Barkin speaks
  • 15:15 – ECB member Lagarde speaks
  • 17:00 – Fed member Collins speaks
  • 18:30 – Fed member Bostic speaks

 

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

 20240411eurusd

Wednesday was the most bearish day for EUR/USD in 13 months, thanks to the hot US inflation report. It was swift to cut through the 200-day average, to and well beyond my bearish 1.08 target and come close to testing the December low. The EU-US 2-year spread suggests the euro could be trading much lower, which brings a break of the December low into focus, irrespective of whether it initially bounces higher or simply breaks support later today. Obviously, a dovish ECB meeting could help with a direct break lower, but if the ECB remain steady then a bounce higher could be on the cards.

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

20240411eurusdH1

Yesterday’s bearish bias worked a treat, although much of the move lower was seen in the minutes following the CPI release – which made it difficult to capture a decent chink of the move, unless a traders was already short. Still, with the bias on the daily timeframe eventually lower, EUR/USD may provide further opportunity for bears.

 

In an ideal world, we’ll see EUR/USD trade higher today to allow us to seek short setups at higher prices. The daily pivot point is around 1.0780, although I doubt we’ll see it move this far – unless the ECB were unexpectedly hawkish.

 

Therefore, the idea is to seek fades below the daily pivot point in anticipation of a retest of (and break beneath) the December low. 1.0700 makes an ideal downside target near the daily S1 pivot and February low.

 

 

DAX technical analysis (daily chart):

20240411dax

The DAX has retraced around -3.3% from its record high over the past six day. A doji formed on high volume on Wednesday, which can be indicative of a ‘change in hands’ between bears to bulls. The doji formed around a high-volume node, the RSI (14) is holding above 50 to denote positive momentum over this period, and a small bullish divergence has formed on RSI (2). Put together, it brings the potential bounce into focus over the near-term, especially if the ECB deliver a dovish tone to today’s meeting.

 

However, retracements tend to come in a minimum of three waves, and there seems to be a decent support cluster around 1800 that may make a more viable turning point for the correction further out. Not only do we have the 19k handle around a 38.2% Fibonacci level, but it also marks the VPOC (volume point of control) from the prior rally.

 

DAX technical analysis (daily chart):

20240411daxH1 

The DAX has retraced around -3.3% from its record high over the past six day. A doji formed on high volume on Wednesday, which can be indicative of a ‘change in hands’ between bears to bulls. The doji formed around a high-volume node, the RSI (14) is holding above 50 to denote positive momentum over this period, and a small bullish divergence has formed on RSI (2). Put together, it brings the potential bounce into focus over the near-term, especially if the ECB deliver a dovish tone to today’s meeting.

 

However, retracements tend to come in a minimum of three waves, and there seems to be a decent support cluster around 1800 that may make a more viable turning point for the correction further out. Not only do we have the 19k handle around a 38.2% Fibonacci level, but it also marks the VPOC (volume point of control) from the prior rally.

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dax EUR/USD European Open Forex Indices
Latest market news
View more news
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Today 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Today 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Today 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
By:
David Song
Today 06:30 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Today 05:17 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 03:50 PM
        Oil extraction
        Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 08:49 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.