European Open: Equities and oil rise on China reopening, US CPI in focus

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 13, 2022 6:34 AM
37 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 22.5 points (0.31%) and currently trades at 7,203.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 118.01 points (0.42%) and currently trades at 27,960.34
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 64.39 points (0.33%) and currently trades at 19,528.02
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -10.49 points (-0.08%) and currently trades at 13,075.70

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 17 points (0.23%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,462.97
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 14 points (0.36%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,935.82
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 25 points (0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,331.63

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 5 points (0.01%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -12.25 points (-0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -1.5 points (-0.04%)

 

202212123futuresFX

  

US inflation data is released at 13:30 BST and is hands down today’s main event. Friday’s higher than expected PPI has some investors nervous that today’s CPI will also come in hot. If we look at four main inflation reads for the US (CPI, core CPI, PCE and core PCE) then it certainly looks like the rate of inflation has topped, with CPI being the most prominent as food and energy prices continue to fall. Yet core CPI has only made a minor attempt to top out, so if we’re to see it unexpectedly tick higher today it would likely bolster the US dollar, as traders price in the potential for a more aggressive Fed.

202212123usCPI

 

  • Asian equity markets were mostly higher on bets that US inflation will soften and lay the case for a slightly less hawkish FOMC meeting this week.
  • Sentiment was also buoyant as China continued to scale back their COVID zero strategy with ambassador to the US saying curbs will continue to be relaxed and they look forward to international travellers soon.
  • This also spilled over to oil prices which continued higher overnight after rising over 3% yesterday. TC Energy Corp’s pipeline from Canada to the US may face a prolonged outage after an oil spill was spotted in Kansan on Wednesday.
  • It was less exciting in currency land with FX majors trading within tight ranges – which I doubt they will remain in after inflation data.

 

 

USD/JPY 4-hour chart:

202212123usdjpyFX

Whilst I’ve outlined a bullish cases for the US dollar index on the daily chart, both sides of any bet should always be considered. And if inflation comes in softer than already expected, it could make for some volatile moves to the downside for the dollar – looking at how it reacted following weaner than expected CPI in November.

 

USD/JPY is within its third wave higher from the 134 low, which could be the beginning of a bullish trend or the final stages of a correction. Given trend resistance and the weekly R1 pivot are hovering nearby, we’re on guard for a swing high to form and its downtrend to continue. Whereas a break above the weekly R1 pivot invalids the trendline and signals a deeper correction.

 

 

FTSE 350 market internals:

20221212moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4109.99 (-0.41%) 12 December 2022

  • 229 (65.43%) stocks advanced and 112 (32.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 6 fell to new lows
  • 12.57% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 50.57% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 5.43% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 8.19% - Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
  • + 5.52% - John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
  • + 3.40% - Helios Towers PLC (HTWS.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -17.24% - Home REIT PLC (HOMEH.L)
  • -7.35% - ASOS PLC (ASOS.L)
  • -6.63% - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in GMT)

20221213calendarGMT

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Oil China CPI USD/JPY Covid and Trading

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Today 07:10 AM
WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
Today 05:02 AM
Can gold bugs reclaim $2000 on Fed-pause bets? The Week Ahead
Today 02:08 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: Are the swing lows in for AUD/USD and the ASX?
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Nasdaq 100, Gold and Oil bounce back on debt ceiling deal
Yesterday 08:27 PM
USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 07:10 AM
    "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
    WTI Crude Oil Analysis: The Debt ceiling bill makes it to Biden’s desk
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:02 AM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: US dollar drops as June hike bets trimmed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:00 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones outlook: Stocks fall after strong jobs data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 01:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.