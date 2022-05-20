European Open: EUR/USD eyes break of 1.06, potential bull flag on gold

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
May 20, 2022 7:27 AM
31 views
Gold nuggets
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 73.9 points (1.05%) and currently trades at 7,138.40
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 318.1 points (1.2%) and currently trades at 26,720.94
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 368.95 points (1.83%) and currently trades at 20,489.63
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 237.18 points (1.8%) and currently trades at 13,439.25

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 95.5 points (1.31%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,398.24
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 41 points (1.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,681.55
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 157 points (1.13%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,039.30

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 211 points (0.68%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 135.75 points (1.14%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 33 points (0.85%)
20220520futuresFX

 

Asian market in the green thanks to PBOC lending rate cut

China cut their 5-year mortgage reference rate for the second time this year, and by mech more than expected, to support the housing sector. The 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) was cut by -15 bps from 4.6% to 4.45%. Earlier this week Chinese Premier Li called for policy adjustments and Xi Jinping’s top economic advisor publicly supported helping the tech sector. Major benchmarks across Asia were all in the green, led by China.

 

EUR/USD pulls back into support overnight

20220520eurusdFX

The US dollar retraced against some of yesterday’s losses overnight, which pushed the Australian dollar down to 70c (a key level to monitor this session) and EUR/USD down to a key zone of support. But it likely won’t be enough to help the US dollar escape breaking a 6-week running streak by the close of today.

We can see on the hourly chart that a strong bullish trend is forming on EUR/USD. Yesterday’s rally petered out around 1.0600 before pulling back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and weekly R2 pivot. The market is now trying to form a base and we suspect it can rally from current levels and have another crack at 1.0600. A break or hourly close beneath 1.0550 invalidates the near-term bullish bias and suggests a deeper correction is underway.

 

Potential bull flag on gold

20220520goldFX

I noted yesterday how yields were looking toppy, which itself was based on an observation that the 10-year bond had rallied form a key support level and bears had closed out gross longs. This proved to be beneficial for gold yesterday which closed at a 10-day high. For the rally to advance today, we’d like to see the US dollar and yields continue to weaken.

As for gold, a bullish trend has developed on the hourly chart and probed trend resistance. A potential bull flag is forming above the weekly pivot point and 100-hour eMA, and the pattern projects a target around 1875. Although 1858 and 1865 make likely interim targets.

 

How to start gold trading

 

FTSE: Market Internals

20220520moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 4070.24 (-1.82%) 19 May 2022

  • 57 (16.29%) stocks advanced and 287 (82.00%) declined
  • 3 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 39 fell to new lows
  • 23.14% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 98.29% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 10.86% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 10.16% - HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
  • + 5.20% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • + 4.50% - Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

Underperformers:

  • -12.38% - Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L)
  • -11.03% - 3i Group PLC (III.L)
  • -7.81% - Pagegroup PLC (PAGE.L)

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

  • BOE’s Chief economist speaks at 08:30.
  • ECB member Lane speaks at 11:00.

20220520calendarBST

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade. 
Related tags: Forex Commodities FTSE Trade Ideas EUR USD Gold

Latest market news

Indices bounce back amidst signs that inflation is sticky
Yesterday 06:50 PM
The Week Ahead: RBA, ECB and Fed meetings in focus
Yesterday 05:42 PM
Dow Jones forecast: Stocks slip on sticky inflation & AMZN warns on cloud growth
Yesterday 12:55 PM
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:02 PM
Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
Yesterday 08:30 AM
EUR/USD forecast, USD/JPY forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar Outlook: Greenback rebounds on BoJ ahead of key events – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:02 PM
    Social trading: what is it and how does it work?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Yesterday 08:30 AM
      USD/JPY outlook could change dramatically with key events in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 27, 2023 10:56 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.