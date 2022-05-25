EUR/USD’s near-term bullish channel intact amidst ECB hawkishness

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
May 25, 2022 5:36 PM
26 views
Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

As my colleague Joe Perry noted earlier this week, EUR/USD had room to rally toward 1-month highs in the 1.0760 area after ECB President Lagarde opened the door to interest rate hikes in July. We’ve now seen that move evolve as anticipated, leaving traders to wonder: Where will the world’s most widely-traded currency pair head next?

From a fundamental perspective, expectations for interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve have already been heavily discounted, with markets essentially discounting two more 50bps (0.50%) rate hikes followed by 25bps (0.25%) increases for the rest of the year. If inflation readings continue to moderate in the coming months, the central bank may even pause the rate hike cycle for a meeting or two in Q4 of this year or Q1 2023.

In other words, while the Fed will undoubtedly raise interest rates by more than the ECB this year, recent comments from ECB policymakers suggest that “gap” between interest rates on the two sides of the Atlantic will be smaller than expected. As the market is always forward-looking, we’ve seen an impressive rally in EUR/USD to start the week as traders recalibrate to a new smaller-interest-rate-differential scenario for the second half of this year and beyond.

Looking ahead, this afternoon’s FOMC minutes will be a potential event risk for EUR/USD and the greenback more broadly, though recent economic data and extensive FOMC comments over the last couple of weeks may make the minutes less impactful than usual. At the end of the day, the Fed’s near-term plans appear relatively set, so future movements in EUR/USD will be more likely to come from the European continent.

EUR/USD technical outlook

Looking at the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD saw a near-term pullback over the last 24 hours, but the pair remains well within its two-week ascending channel. Looking ahead, traders have only just started to digest this week’s significant acceleration of ECB tightening intentions, so the baseline expectation is that the pair will remain in its rising channel for now. Bulls will be looking for a retest of the key 1.0750-70 area at a minimum, with a break above that area opening the door for a continuation toward the mid-April highs around the 1.0900 handle next.

eurusd05252022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

At this point, it would take a break below rising support in the 1.0630 area to erase the near-term bullish bias and flip the short-term outlook back to neutral.

Related tags: ECB EUR USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
Today 03:03 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: PPI cools, jobless claims rise & Disney disappoints
Today 01:18 PM
GBP/USD forecast: What does BoE’s rate hike mean for pound?
Today 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:06 PM
EURGBP outlook, USDJPY outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:03 AM
European Open: China’s CPI barely inflates, BOE meeting in focus
Today 06:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest ECB articles

EUR/USD Outlook Brightened by Hawkish Lagarde
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 4, 2023 02:21 PM
    EUR/USD outlook, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    May 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      EUR/USD outlook: ECB could deliver hawkish surprise - preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 2, 2023 01:30 PM
        ECB had to hike by 50 bps but euro slips
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 16, 2023 01:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.