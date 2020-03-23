Fed Goes All In

March 23, 2020 10:22 AM
2 views
Federal reserve name plaque on building

The US Fed has provided unprecedented stimulus to the US markets so far, include slashing interest rates to 0%-25%,  QE4, extending credit lines, and participating in the overnight commercial paper markets.  Today, the Fed has announced TALF, or Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility.  TALF allows the Fed to buy UNLIMITED amounts of Treasuries and Mortgage Backed Securities.  In addition,  the Fed established PMCCF,  or Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility , and SMCCF, or Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility.  These programs allow the Fed to buy corporate and investment grade bonds in the secondary markets and some ETFs.  These special purpose vehicles will allow the Fed to continue to ease corporate credit conditions.  The vote was unanimous at the emergency meeting.

By the way, don’t forget that congress in trying to put together a fiscal package worth $2 trillion to help individuals, including providing cash directly to eligible individuals.  There have been several votes so far, however none have passed both houses of congress.  There may be another vote later today.

Stocks shot higher after the TALF announcement, as markets are taking this effort by the Fed as the ultimate backstop for the economy.  S&P 500 futures shot up from 2214 to 2386, 172 HANDLES! If price breaks these highs, there is horizontal resistance near 2420 and then Friday’s highs near 2500. Overnight support at 2239.50 and the overnight lows near 2174.

Source: Tradingview, CME, FOREX.Com.

Watch the DXY!  The Fed is flooding system with US dollars.  Theoretically, more supply of US Dollars should push the price of the DXY lower.  Since the announcement, the DXY  has moved from 102. 71 to 101.70.  If the DXY does move higher, this will signal that the demand for US Dollars is overwhelming the supply and the aggressive Fed measures may not be enough.  There really isn’t any resistance until Friday’s highs near 103.  First support is at today’s lows near 101.70.  Support below that at Fridays lows of 101.09.

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.Com.

As governments continue to provide more and more stimulus to global economies it will be important to watch the reaction in the markets.  The main question will be:  Is it enough?


Related tags: Forex USD Indices Coronavirus Fed

Latest market news

Trader’s guide to the Purchasing Managers’ Index
Today 07:58 PM
Central bankers signal rising rates globally
Today 06:08 PM
When to use leading vs lagging indicators
Today 01:58 PM
S&P500 outlook: Caution reins ahead of Powell & on chip war worries
Today 01:21 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: NVIDIA stock hit by threat of new export ban
Today 11:46 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD dragged lower by slower pace of AU inflation
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:55 AM
    Gold trading
    Gold, ASX 200 Analysis: Asian Open – 28th June 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:58 PM
      Research
      USD/CAD outlook: Stronger US data could put floor under Loonie
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 04:18 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, USD/CAD analysis: CPI reports for AUD and CAD traders in focus
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:09 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.