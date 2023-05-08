GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:34 AM
18 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

20230508gbpdashboard

 

The pound has been a strong performer this year, having risen against all its G10 currency peers YTD. It has rallied over 7% against the yen, nearly 13% against the Norwegian Krone and the only FX major to give it a run for its money is the Swiss franc, with GBP/CHF currently up 0.7% for the year.

 

Expectations of BOE tightening has been the key driver, thanks to double-digit CPI prints, higher wages, low unemployment and the alleged “demand shock” supporting higher prices, according to the BOE (Bank of England). And with another 25bp hike expected on Thursday’s BOE meeting, the question is how many more hikes can we expect going forward? But first, we have a US inflation report to contend with.

 

 

US inflation data and BOE meeting are key events for GBP/USD traders this week:

20230508gbpusdcalendar

The UK is on a public holiday today due to the King’s Coronation over the weekend, which means the London Stock Exchange is closed and trading volumes for GBP pairs will be lower. But we won’t need to wait too long for the calendar to pick up, with US inflation data on Wednesday and the BOE (Bank of England) meeting on Thursday.

 

With the Fed having hiked by 25bp last week and signalled a pause, this week’s inflation report is more about how long the Fed will keep rates at 5.25% before cutting. A hot print would presumably be bullish for the US dollar as traders push potential cuts further into the future, and that could weigh on GBP/USD. But if we are to be treated to a softer-than-expect CPI figures, it could further support GBP/USD.

 

 

The BOE are expected to hike by 25bp on Thursday:

20230508boecpiois

Attention would then shift over to Thursday’s BOE meeting, where the consensus is for a 25bp hike. This would be their 12th hike this cycle to take rates to 4.75%, and second consecutive 25bp hike (having pulled back forma 50bp increment prior).

 

Whilst economists favour a 25bp hike, the 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) has not fully priced it in. In fact we have to look at the three-month OIS before a 25bp hike is fully priced in, so perhaps this is a closer call than some expect.

 

Still, I very much doubt it is within the BOE’s interest to signal a pause even if they do hike, as not to keep inflation expectations elevated. But if the BOE appear confident in the statement or press conference that inflation is to fall sharply, the pound could come under pressure as markets will likely take it as a sign that the BOE have reached their peak rate of 4.47%.

 

Something to also look out for is how the MPC members vote. The final four meetings of 2022 saw all voting members vote for a hike, yet the two meetings this year has seen two dissenters who wanted to pause. If we’re to see the number of dissenters rise then it signals further disagreement amongst the ranks and feeds into the ‘peak rate’ theme. Yet another 7-2 in favour of a hike, alongside a relatively hawkish statement could propel GBP/UD higher as traders increase bets of another 25bp hike in June.

 

 

GBP/USD daily chart:

20230508gbpusdFX

The daily chart has formed a bullish trend, and price action is accelerating away from the 10 and 20-day EMA’s to show an increase in bullish momentum. The 2-year yield differential for US-GB bonds is also trending higher which is supportive of spot GBP/USD prices. However, we’re very close to the May 1.2667 high, a level which may provide resistance during quiet trade unless we see a US dollar materially weaken later today. Hopefully we’ll see a pullback below 1.2700 to increase the potential reward to risk ratio.

 

  • The bias is bullish above 1.2550 and for an initial move to 1.2750, near the upper band of the +1-week implied volatility range.
  • Should we see a soft US inflation report and hawkish BOE hike, prices could potentially move to the April 2022 high, just below 1.3000.

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP USD Forex FX Monthly Trade BOE

Latest market news

Commitment of traders report (COT):
Today 12:40 AM
Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
Indices rally on stronger jobs report, but data negative for rate cuts
May 5, 2023 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
May 5, 2023 01:26 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stock rise after Apple beats & despite a stronger NFP
May 5, 2023 12:58 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Close-up of Union Jack flag
GBP/USD outlook: US inflation and BOE meeting to drive the pound
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 03:34 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Dollar Forecast: USD weakens despite strong NFP - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 5, 2023 03:49 PM
      An office of traders with multiple trading screens
      Earnings This Week: Disney, Airbnb and PayPal
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      May 5, 2023 01:43 PM
        Energy
        WTI outlook: Oil prices extend rebound after NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        May 5, 2023 01:26 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.