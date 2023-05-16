Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY uptrend intact as bulls eye 138.00

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
Today 7:35 PM
13 views
Japanese Flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Japanese yen takeaways

  • Traders will get the latest updates on Q1 GDP, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and National CPI data out of Japan over the next 48 hours.
  • USD/JPY found support at its rising trend line and 50-day EMA last week, keeping the near-term bullish bias intact.
  • The next resistance level to watch will be the year-to-date high near 138.00.

Japanese yen fundamental analysis

Ahead of this weekend’s G7 summit in Hiroshima, it’s a big week for Japanese economic data. Over the next 48 hours, traders will be treated to the latest updates on Q1 GDP, Industrial Production, Trade Balance, and National CPI data.

Outside of traditional economic data, it’s also notable that the Prime Minister Kishida has called for the BOJ to exam the sustainability of recent wage increases, a possible precursor to an eventual hawkish shift in monetary and/or fiscal policy, though like everything in Japan, that may take longer than many traders would hope to bear fruit.

japanese_yen_fundamental_analysis_economic_calendar_20230516

Source: StoneX

Japanese yen technical analysis – USD/JPY daily chart

Turning our attention to the daily chart of USD/JPY, rates remain in an uptrend after testing rising trend line support and the 50-day EMA midway through last week. Today’s rally is particularly impressive given this morning’s lackluster US data, with retail sales rising by just 0.4% month-over-month, half of the projected 0.8% gain:

japanese_yen_technical_analysis_usdjpy_daily_chart_05162023

Source: Tradingview, StoneX

Moving forward, USD/JPY has little in the way of nearby resistance, and bulls may therefore look to drive the pair back toward its year-to-date high near 138.00, especially if Japanese economic data comes in worse than expected. At this point, only a bearish reversal back down below the confluence of the rising trend line and 50-day EMA near 134.50 would erase the current bullish bias and open the door for additional losses.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Japan Forex USD JPY Technical Analysis

Latest market news

S&P500, Gold dip on fears over debt ceiling talks
Today 05:57 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI bottom? - Technical Tuesday
Today 04:17 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Long-term view remains bullish
Today 01:02 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks fall with debt ceiling talks in focus
Today 12:50 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:48 PM
Alibaba FY2023 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Today 08:42 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Japan articles

Research
Yen outlook: The BOJ tease yen traders with policy shift
By:
Matt Simpson
May 9, 2023 03:27 AM
    Research
    The Yen repatriation trade appears to be back in play
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    March 28, 2023 02:45 AM
      Japanese Flag
      Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        European Open: BOJ members discussed tweaking YCC, Jan minutes reveal
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        March 15, 2023 06:18 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.