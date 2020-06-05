Jobs Jobs Jobs

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 5, 2020 3:53 AM
18 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Yesterday, U.S. official data showed that the latest Initial Jobless Claims declined to 1.877 million (vs 1.843 million expected). Later today, the closely-watched U.S. official jobs report is expected to show a reduction of 7.500 million nonfarm payrolls in May with the jobless rated jumping to 19.4%.

From a technical point of view, on an intraday chart, Dollar Index remains under pressure and is capped by its declining 50-period moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long 96.85 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at yesterday bottom at 96.57. A second one would be set at horizontal support at 96.29.
Market chart demonstrating Jobs. Published in June 2020 by FOREX.com
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

 
 
Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Dollar articles

Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 12, 2023 11:30 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      US dollar forecast: No signs of reversal yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 18, 2023 01:30 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: USD loses more ground on peak inflation signs
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 13, 2023 02:31 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.