Lira slumps further as crude oil nears $122

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 8, 2022 1:47 PM
19 views
Currency prices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
The pressure continues to mount on Turkish lira. President Tayyip Erdoğan has once again vowed to continue slashing interest rates despite annual inflation running at more than 70% amid soaring energy and food prices. With the Fed – and soon the ECB – hiking interest rates, this is further exacerbating the problem. Higher yields with much lower risk of default for those currencies means investors are happy to pile into the dollars and euros instead of lower-yielding currencies like the Japanese yen and much-higher-risk currencies like the Turkish lira. The result is that at 17.15, the USD/TRY is just shy of the intraday record of around 18.41 hit on 20th December. But it has now climbed above the record closing level that was hit that day. Is the USD/TRY heading for 20.00 next? 
 
220608 USDTRY
 
This morning saw the USD/TRY jump another 2.3% to above 17.15, extending its weekly gain to 4.5%. This was the third day of consecutive gains for this pair, as the lira sold off across the board. On Monday, Erdogan said Turkey will continue to cut interest rates further instead of hiking them in the face of high living costs. "This government will not increase interest rates. On the contrary we will continue lowering the rates," he added. He is urging people to take advantage of low-rate loans and invest in the economy, instead of holding dollars and euros.  
 
Investors are also concerned that rising oil prices will just add to Turkey’s inflation misery. Brent oil climbed above $121.50 on concerns over tight supplies. Demand concerns have eased with China gradually re-opening its economy after spikes in Covid cases earlier in the year. What’s more, we are heading towards peak driving season in the US, which should mean higher demand for gasoline. The fact that oil prices have refused to go lower despite China’s lockdowns, economic slowdown in many parts of the world, OPEC ramping up output, and the big releases of strategic petroleum reserves in the US, China and elsewhere is remarkable. Rising oil prices are especially bad for consumer nations like Turkey, India, Japan and South Korea.  

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas TRY USD/TRY Forex Brent Crude Oil

Latest market news

Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong
July 7, 2023 07:15 PM
The top 10 strongest currencies in the world
July 7, 2023 02:16 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: US banks, UnitedHealth and Delta Air Lines
By:
Joshua Warner
July 7, 2023 01:57 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 7, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    July 7, 2023 12:59 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD/CAD outlook: All eyes on jobs reports – FOREX Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 7, 2023 11:16 AM
        Jobs
        EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 7, 2023 07:21 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.