NZ jobs preview and AUDNZD trade idea update

February 1, 2022 2:55 AM
12 views
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

Following the hawkish Fed shift and a hot local inflation print last week, the NZ rates market has repriced higher to reflect a full 25bp hike at the RBNZ meeting in February, with a 30% possibility of a 50bp hike before a terminal rate of 3% by mid-2023.

Tomorrow sees the Q4 labour force data release, which is likely to support the market's aggressive pricing of interest rate expectations.

New Zealand’s Q3 labour market report was stronger than expected as the unemployment rate fell to a record low of 3.4%. Q4 labour force data is expected to confirm that the market remains tight and translate into stronger wages growth.

For the record the market is looking for the unemployment rate to stay at historic lows of 3.4%. The Labour Cost Index (another name for Wages inflation) is expected to rise by 1% q/q, taking the annual rate of wages inflation to 3%, its highest level since 2009.

The expectations of RBNZ rate hikes drove the AUDNZD cross rate below 1.0300 in September of last year.

However, monetary policy easing in China in early December and stronger than expected Australian labour force and inflation data in January has provided the impetus for a turnaround in the cross written about here

For those who followed the trade idea contained in the article above, “use dips back towards 1.0665/45 to open longs in AUDNZD, looking to take profit 1.0800/20. Stops should be placed below the 2022 range lows at 1.0565.” raise the stop loss to breakeven (1.0655).

Remain with the original target of 1.0800/20ish to take profit in the coming sessions, after which we will then reassess the next move for our favorite cross rate.

 

AUDNZD Daily Chart 1st of Feb 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of February 1st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD NZD Trading FOREX Forex jobs report jobs

Latest market news

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:19 AM
AUD/USD and the ASX 200 bore the brunt of a risk-off week
Yesterday 10:33 PM
Gold, Bitcoin defensive plays as markets grapple with the growth outlook
June 23, 2023 05:47 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD forecast – Forex Friday
June 23, 2023 01:39 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Risk sentiment falters after a hawkish Powell
June 23, 2023 12:48 PM
Earnings This Week: Nike, Micron and Carnival
June 23, 2023 12:39 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD NZD articles

AUD/NZD, AUD/USD, ASX 200 Analysis: NZ enters a technical recession
By:
Matt Simpson
June 14, 2023 11:06 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Gold outlook, copper, AUD/NZD, USD/CAD - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2023 12:45 PM
      Research
      AUD forecast: Aussie consumers pull back on discretionary spending
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 3, 2023 03:58 AM
        Market chart
        The RBNZ surprise with a 50bp interest rate hike
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 5, 2023 03:37 AM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.