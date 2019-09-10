Silver Could Still Shine More Than Gold Over The Near Term

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 11, 2019 1:18 AM
10 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Silver Could Still Outshine Gold Over The Near Term | XAU, XAG, Gold/Silver Ratio

The gold silver ratio is paused at a level of resistance for a potential pairs trade, whilst the underlying markets also test pivotal levels.

We can see on the daily chart that momentum has remained mostly bearish since the July high, although prices have retested a prior level of support. A spinning top doji formed below the 50% retracement level and yesterday’s bearish close suggest momentum is starting to turn lower once more. Whilst the ratio remains below the resistance zone, we expect silver to outperform gold over the near-term (even if both underlying markets break lower as part of a correction).

Given the reversal of risk sentiment, the current environment is less supportive of silver and gold. We’re therefor looking at a bearish ratio over the near-term setup only. Further out, we expect the demand for gold and silver to return.

 

We’ve been noting for several weeks in the weekly COT report that gold has been screaming over-extension to the upside. Whilst new highs are certainly possible (given the strength of its breakout to multi-year highs) a correction almost feels over-due. So, it’s interesting to note that gold sits on a pivotal level of support.

Gold prices remain in a bullish channel on the daily chart, although its retracement is testing its lower bounds of the channel, the 50% retracement level and a zone of support between $1480-88. There’s also the bearish divergence with RSI to consider, which shows bullish momentum is waning within the channel.

  • Given the strength of the decline from $1557, a clear break of the channel and $1480 could suggest that a deeper correction is underway.
  • However, given the levels of support nearby, a minor bounce could materialise and form a lower high, ahead of breaking below $1480.
  • If we see bullish momentum return from current levels, we can reconsider the potential for it to re-test (or even break above) recent highs.

 

The daily appears structure for Silver appears the more bullish over the near-term than gold. Whilst we’ve clearly seen a deep retracement, a Rikshaw Man doji has formed at the bullish trendline and the 61.8% Fibonacci level. There’s also no bearish divergence with RSI like seen on gold. Granted, RSI has broken down through it’s own channel, but there are more levels of support nearby to cushion a fall from a technical standpoint.

  • If prices remain above the trendline, we remain bullish over the near-term and suspect it could outperform gold, even if they were to bounce in tandem.  
  • If prices break below 17.35/50, a deeper retracement appears to be in the cards.
  • Even if silver breaks down, silver could still outperform gold as part of a gold/silver spread trade

Related analysis:
The Gold/Silver Ratio Could Pay Handsomely In Silver

Related tags: Gold Commodities

Latest market news

US dollar analysis: Will NFP help the USD rise from the dead?
Today 02:32 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines and Tesco
Today 02:19 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Rally to 1.10 remains likely
Today 01:37 PM
Nasdaq forecast: Stocks fall as initial jobless claims jump: US open
Today 12:58 PM
Arbitrage trading: what is it and how does it work?
Today 12:30 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 11:56 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Gold articles

Gold nuggets
Gold outlook: Metal closes in on all-time high
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
April 4, 2023 03:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 31, 2023 12:00 PM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Two Trades to Watch: DAX, Gold
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      March 20, 2023 08:18 AM
        Research
        Gold finds relief as dollar rally pauses – for now
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 9, 2023 02:29 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.