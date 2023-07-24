S&P 500, Oil lead markets

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
Monday 8:21 PM
1 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Big tech earnings and expectations of a Fed pivot supported a modest "risk-on" sentiment on Wall Street today, with commodities finding tailwinds from an escalating Ukraine conflict. Fed fund futures are pricing in 100% certainty of a 25-basis point rate hike on Wednesday, with rates then expected to decline by 100 to 125 basis points during 2024. The first reading for second quarter gross domestic product is expected to be released on Thursday, with analysts expecting it to show 1.5% growth during the quarter.

Bottom-line: Risk-hold.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Delivery strike threatens US economy

UPS and the Teamsters union are negotiating to avoid a mega strike which would halt daily deliveries which account for roughly 5-6% of US gross domestic product, with the potential to cause higher inflation as suppliers use alternative delivery methods. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents its 340,000 delivery and warehouse workers, handling handles 22 million domestic packages a day, or a quarter of all deliveries. If agreement isn’t reached by August 1, the strike would be the single largest against a US business in history.

Big Tech features in earnings reports

Earnings season ramps up this week, with over 150 of the S&P 500 companies reporting. Big Tech results from Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta, are key, given that second quarter reports from Tesla and Netflix last week dragged Nasdaq last week.

Commodity inflation is an investible theme

Commodity inflation is a theme that plays on risks in the Black Sea Region, with investors buying soft commodities and oil as hedges. Russia’s formal withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative a week ago, but it goes well beyond that. That was followed up by strategic strikes against Ukraine's export infrastructure, including today's strike on its ports on the Danube River at the Reni Seaport. That led to nearly 30 ships dropping anchor at the Izmail port, but will it be the next target?

Part of the stated reason for withdrawing from the Black Sea Grain Initiative was Russia’s complaint that not enough Ukrainian grain was going to the poorer countries of the world. Ukraine publicly stated that it would find other ways to ship grain, and Russia promptly started bombing Ukraine’s ports that would make such shipments possible. That included last night’s bombing of the Reni Seaport on the Danube River that provides a border between Ukraine and Romania. This is probably the most important attack on Ukraine’s export capabilities seen to date since the war started in February 2022. Air strikes on port facilities at Odessa can be explained away as a consequence of doing business in a war zone, but the strike on the Reni Seaport clearly had one objective – to stope Ukraine food grain shipments to the world.

Chicago Fed data points to slowing economy

  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for June came in at -0.32 this morning, well below analyst expectations of +0.03
  • The index is built on other pre-existing economic data points to equal zero during times of trend economic growth, with negative readings indicating an economic slowdown
  • The May index reading was revised to -0.28, down from the -0.15 originally reported
  • The index three-month moving average was also negative at -0.16

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets rallied in morning trade but then somewhat petered out, with the S&P 500 up 0.4%, while the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 were up 0.1% and 0.2% respectively
  • Global markets were mixed, with the Nikkei 225 up 1.2%, while the DAX was unchanged and the FTSE was up 0.2%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose modestly to 13.9

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar rose 0.2% against a basket of currencies, at 101.3
  • Sterling cross rates were unchanged, while the Euro and Yen fell 0.4%
  • Bonds edged higher, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries at 4.89% and 3.85% respectively

Commodities

  • Crude oil prices were again the stand-out asset, rising 2.7% to $79.2 per barrel
  • Silver fell 1.0% to $24.6 per ounce, while gold fell 0.2% at $1,962 per ounce
  • The grain and oilseed sector found strength in escalating tensions in the Black Sea region. Grain and oilseed prices pushed sharply higher, with Chicago wheat locking the 60-cent daily trading limit high for a period

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Microsoft stock ahead of earnings?
Today 09:17 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest US articles

Research
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
By:
Paul Walton
July 21, 2023 06:29 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 20, 2023 07:05 PM
      Research
      Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 19, 2023 07:22 PM
        Research
        Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 18, 2023 09:45 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.