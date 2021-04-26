US open Futures point to a mixed start ahead of Tesla earnings

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
April 26, 2021 10:42 AM
1 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.1% at 34099

S&P futures +0.04% at 4180

Nasdaq futures -0.02% at 13929

In Europe

FTSE +0.4% at 6960

Dax -0.06% at 15286

Euro Stoxx  +0.1% at 4019

Learn more about trading indices

US stocks point to a mixed open

US futures are pointing to a relatively quiet open ahead of a very busy week, which sees a slew of earning releases and the Fed’s rate decision.

The Nasdaq is just coming under a bit of pressure heading towards the open as treasury yields tick slightly higher, undermining growth stocks and supporting the cyclicals on the Dow.

Europe to allow US tourists

Covid news has been a little more upbeat with EC President Ursula von der Leyen saying that fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed into Europe this summer. European travel stocks have rallied on the back od the news, with a similar reaction expected in the US market.

Commodities in focus

Commodity prices are surging higher. Copper hit its highest level in a decade. Copper prices have been on the rise in recent weeks, not just on the back of reopening optimism but also in anticipation of strong demand from the car industry, amid an acceleration towards electric vehicles.  Furthermore the front runner in the Peruvian elections is threatening to nationalise mining.

Tesla to report

Tesla is due to report after the close. Tesla is expected to report EPS od $0.77c on revenue of $10.42 billion, up 66% from a year ago. The earnings come after the stock surged 740% in 2020 but is up just 3% so far this year amid a series of PR issues in both China and Texas and as competition from other automobile firms heats up.

Where next for the S&P 500?

After briefly touching a fresh all time high time high on Friday the S&P 500 eased back. It trades marginally higher on the open. The technical picture remains bullish for the index with the 4200 potentially being hit in the near term, ahead of 4250. Support can be seen at 4150 the 50 EMA.



FX – Euro stumbles on weaker German IFO data

The greenback trades under 91.00 at around an 8-week low ahead of the FOMC later this week.

GBP/USD is capitalising on the weaker US Dollar, edging higher amid hopes of a vaccine led recovery. BoE policymakers’ optimism is adding to the upbeat mood surrounding the sterling.

EUR/USD trades lower after disappointing German IFO business sentiment data with 96.8. This was a slight improvement from March’s 96.6 but was short of the 97.8 forecast. Business morale slipped amid the resurgence of covid and supply issues of industrial components.

GBP/USD  +0.05% at 1.3880

EUR/USD -0.1% at 1.2083


Oil extends last week’s losses on covid fears

Both oil benchmarks lost ground in the previous week and are seen extending declines on Monday amid a worsening covid crisis in India and Japan. The world’s third and fourth largest importers of oil have both seen lockdown restrictions tighten which is softening the demand outlook for oil.

On Sunday, Japan announced a state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other regions. India recorded surging covid numbers, which reached record levels for a fifth straight day. Covid cases hit 350,000 and the lockdown in New Delhi has been extended. Oil buyers will want to see some floor under the covid crisis in order to move meaningfully higher.

US crude trades -1.3% at $61.32

Brent trades -1.4% at $64.58

Learn more about trading oil here.

The complete guide to trading oil markets


Looking ahead

14:00 ECB’s Lane speech

15:30 US Dallas Fed manufacturing business index


Related tags: Crude Oil DJIA DXY Forex Indices

Latest market news

S&P 500 bears begin to capitulate on debt-ceiling hopes: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:37 AM
Nasdaq 100 heads to 12 month high as debt ceiling deal looks close
May 26, 2023 06:12 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: NDX surges to a 30% YTD gain – where next?
May 26, 2023 04:33 PM
US Dollar Forecast: Forex Friday
May 26, 2023 01:00 PM
S&P 500 outlook: Stocks rise after strong data & on debt ceiling optimism
May 26, 2023 12:53 PM
Bearish Base Metals Bottoming Out?
May 26, 2023 11:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Crude Oil articles

Research
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: RBNZ hike, UK CPI data and Fed minutes loom
By:
Matt Simpson
May 24, 2023 05:30 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Crude Oil Outlook: “Watch Out” Crude Bears – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
      Research
      Crude oil outlook: OPEC gap finally closed
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude plummets - will OPEC come to rescue?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 15, 2023 05:00 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.