USDCAD double bottom formation in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 12, 2020 6:01 PM
4 views
Chart showing uptrend
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
The US Dollar was bullish against most of its major pairs on Thursday with the exception of the CHF, JPY and EUR. On the US economic data front, the Consumer Price Index was unchanged on month in October (+0.1% expected), compared to +0.2% in September. Initial Jobless Claims fell to 709K for the week ending November 7th (731K expected), from a revised 757K in the prior week. Continuing Claims declined to 6,786K for the week ending October 31st (6,825K expected), from a revised 7,222K a week earlier. Finally, the Monthly Budget Deficit grew to 284.1 billion dollars on month in October (275.0 billion dollars expected), from 134.5 billion dollars in September.   

On Friday, the Producer Price Index Final Demand for October is expected to rise 0.2% on month, compared to +0.4% in September. Finally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for the November preliminary reading is expected to increase to 82.0 on month, from 81.8 in the October final reading.           

The Euro was bullish against all of its major pairs. In Europe, the European Commission has reported September industrial production at +0.4% (vs +0.6% on month expected). Separately, the German Federal Statistical Office has posted final readings of October CPI at +0.1% on month, as expected. Also, the U.K. Office for National Statistics has released 3Q GDP at +15.5% (vs +15.8% on quarter expected), September industrial production at +0.5% (vs +1.0% on month expected) and trade balance at 613 million pounds surplus (vs 850 million pounds surplus expected).

The Australian dollar was bearish against most of its major pairs with the exception of the GBP. 

One of the most active pars on Thursday was the USD/CAD which jumped 77pips to 1.314. Looking at the chart, the pair remains in a consolidation pattern between 1.299 support and 1.342 resistance. A double bottom may be in play but is not confirmed until price action breaks above 1.342 resistance. The preference is for a rebound higher towards 1.365. A large trend reversal may be in the works. 



Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: CAD Forex Forex USD

Latest market news

DAX, Gold Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:38 AM
The Week Ahead: Earnings, China data dump, Canadian CPI up next
Today 03:55 AM
AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
Yesterday 11:04 PM
Nasdaq makes 12-month high on more inflation news
Yesterday 06:06 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Where to next?
Yesterday 04:14 PM
Japanese Yen Analysis: USD/JPY at support, EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Uptrends Continue
Yesterday 03:19 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.