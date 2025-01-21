USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/JPY carves lower highs and lows ahead of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision as it slips to a fresh monthly low (154.78).

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Tuesday 9:30 PM
Forex trading
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY

USD/JPY carves lower highs and lows ahead of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision as it slips to a fresh monthly low (154.78).

USD/JPY Slips to Fresh Monthly Low Ahead of BoJ Rate Decision

USD/JPY may continue to give back the advance from the December low (148.65) as it no longer trades within the opening range for January, and swings in the carry trade may influence the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to further unwind its restrictive policy.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

David provides a market overview and takes questions in real-time. Register Here

 

Japan Economic Calendar

Japan Economic Calendar 01212025

Meanwhile, the BoJ is expected to deliver a 25bp rate-hike at its first meeting for 2025 after removing its negative interest rate policy (NIRP) last year, and the central bank may continue to normalize monetary policy as ‘Japan's economy is likely to keep growing at a pace above its potential growth rate.’

With that said, speculation surrounding BoJ policy may influence the carry trade as the Japanese Yen serves as a funding-currency, but the recent decline in USD/JPY may turn out to be temporary should Governor Kazuo Ueda and Co. show little intentions of pursing a rate-hike cycle.

USD/JPY Price Chart – Daily

USDJPY Daily Chart 01212025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/JPY on TradingView

  • USD/JPY trades to a fresh monthly low (154.78) after struggling to trade/close back above 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension), and a break/close below 153.80 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) may push the exchange rate towards 151.95 (2022 high).
  • Next area of interest comes in around 148.70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) to 150.30 (61.8% Fibonacci extension), but USD/JPY may attempt to retrace the decline from the start of the week should it struggle to extend the recent series of lower highs and lows.
  • Need a close above 156.50 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to bring the monthly high (158.88) on the radar, with a reach above 160.40 (1990 high) bringing the 2024 high (161.95) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory

AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High

USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD/JPY BoJ David Song
Latest market news
View more news
Gold Forecast: Tepid Trump Tariff Talk Has Bulls Eyeing Record High
Today 07:48 PM
U.S. Dollar Snaps Back, EUR/USD Rallies After Trump Inauguration
Today 07:23 PM
Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
Today 05:49 PM
US Dollar Majors, Trump, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:33 PM
USD/CAD Spikes to Fresh Monthly High as Trump Prepares Canada Tariff
Today 04:05 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI bounces off lows but selling could resume
Today 04:03 PM
The complete CFD trading experience

Award-winning platforms, competitive spreads, low commissions and dedicated support.

We live and breathe the markets and are dedicated to helping traders realise their ambitions as we continue to set the industry bar.

Open an account
Trading view chart close-up
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Latest USD/JPY articles

Currency prices
Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY and CAD/JPY in focus ahead of BoJ
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:00 PM
    US_flag_G_Washington
    USD/JPY: Yield Compression Meets Tariff Turmoil Near Key Support Zone
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 02:45 AM
      Congress building
      FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Yesterday 11:10 AM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        COT report – 20 Jan 2025
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 19, 2025 12:14 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.