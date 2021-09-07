Video Wynn Resorts Takes a Breakout Penn Gaming Toys with Bears

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 8, 2021 1:15 AM
In today’s video we update out analysis on Penn National Gaming (PENN) then add Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to our bullish watchlist. Finally, we look at the US dollar index (DXY) as we suspect further strength is around the corner, which will likely weigh on commodities if the dollar remains bid.

S&P 500: Market Internals

S&P 500: 4520.03 (-0.34%), 07 September 2021

  • Communication Services (0.447%) was the strongest sector and Industrials (-1.7%) was the weakest
  • 8 out of the 11 sectors traded lower on the S&P 500
  • 93 (18.42%) stocks advanced and 410 (81.19%) declined
  • 76.04% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 58.22% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 47.52% of stocks closed above their 20-day average


Outperformers:

  • + 5.61% - Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.OQ) 
  • + 4.73% - Moderna Inc (MRNA.OQ) 
  • + 4.17% - Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.73% - VF Corp (VFC.N) 
  • -5.03% - Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX.OQ) 
  • -4.53% - 3M Co (MMM.N) 

