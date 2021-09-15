With elections out of the way the Norwegian Krone looks at oil and the Norges Bank

September 15, 2021 5:43 PM
3 views
Bank notes of different currencies

Norway held elections on Monday, and the results were “as expected”, with the Labor party, along with the Socialist Left and the Center Party,  clinching victory over Conservatives in a race that was primarily dominated by the country’s future in oil.  The Labor Party campaigned on new green industries.  However, with WTI Crude Oil up 2.5% today, that didn’t stop the oil export-led country’s currency from strengthening.  Add in a hawkish Norges Bank,  which is expected to hike rates next week from 0% to 0.25%,  and there is good reason for the Norwegian Krone to go bid!


Trade USD/NOK now:  Login or open a new account!


On a daily timeframe, USD/NOK formed a double top when price broke below the neckline of the formation on August 27th at 8.7153.  The second candlestick at the top of the formation was an evening star, which indicated the possibility of a reversal ahead.  The target for a double top pattern is the distance of the height of the pattern added to the breakout point, which is near 8.3025.  After USD/NOK broke the neckline, price began trading sideways at the 50% retracement level from the April 29th lows to the double top highs near 8.634 as traders waited for election day.  This formed a flag pattern.  Upon confirmation of the “as expected” results, USD/NOK continued its move lower and price broke below the bottom trendline of the flag on Tuesday, which continued today.  The target for a flag pattern is the distance of the flag “pole” added to the breakdown point, which is near 8.2605. 

20210915usdnokdaily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, price moved lower out of the flag pattern in an orderly downward channel formation.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 8.5608.  Below there, support is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe (on the daily chart)  near 8.523 and then horizontal support at 8.4209.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging from price.  This is an indication that USD/NOK may be ready to bounce to the top trendline of the channel, near 8.6409.  If price fails to continue lower, horizontal resistance above is at the September 8th highs of 8.772. Additional horizontal resistance is at 8.7770.

20210915usdnok240

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With elections out of the way, USD/NOK seems to have reverted to its normal self, which is trading inversely to oil and a hawkish central bank.  If oil continues to strengthen or if the Norges Bank indicates next week that they may hike again in the coming moths (ie remains hawkish), USD/NOK move to the double top target and flag target quite rapidly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex NOK WTI Central Bank

Latest market news

S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Today 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:04 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    Today 09:30 AM
      Research
      GBP/USD Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT) - 24th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Today 01:02 AM
        Japanese yen analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY outlook boosted on BoJ inaction report – Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 21, 2023 12:10 PM

          StoneX Europe Ltd may make third party material available on this website which may contain information included but not limited to the conditions of financial markets. The material is for information purposes only and does not contain, and should not be construed as containing, investment advice and/or investment recommendation and/or an investment research and/or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments; any decision to enter into a specific transaction shall be made by the client following an assessment by him/her of their situation.

          StoneX Europe Ltd makes no representation or warranty and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast or other information supplied. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. We are not under any obligation to update any such material. Any opinion made may be personal to the author and may not reflect the opinion of StoneX Europe Ltd.