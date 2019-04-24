Asia FX Handover 25th April 2019

April 25, 2019 12:45 AM
0 views

  • No change of policy from BOJ, as widely expected. Rates remain at -0.1%, will continue to target 10yr around 0%, 7-2 in favour of maintaining YCC. GDP forecast lowered for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021.
  • PBOC’s Vice Governor sees monetary policy as appropriate.
  • South Korea’s GDP contracted for the first time since the financial crisis, weighing on equities across the APAC region.
  • Quiet ranges for FX following USD’s dominance yesterday. USD/JPY back within range after failing to hold into a fresh 2019 high (an ominous sign ahead of the 10-day holiday?).  EUR/USD treads water near 22-month lows, AUD/USD stopped 3-pips above 70c, USD/CAD back below 1.35 after BOC dropped its hawkish bias yesterday. US10Y stalled just above 2.5% after printing a prominent swing high last week.



Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

DAX outlook: Stocks not out of the woods yet
Today 03:44 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla deliveries, Tesco and Boohoo
Today 03:06 PM
Q4 Crypto Market Outlook: Bitcoin and Ethereum Consolidation Continues
Today 02:58 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise after PCE data
Today 12:52 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:48 PM
Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:35 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 06:08 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF aims for 12th bullish day, DAX on the ropes: European open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 27, 2023 05:36 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.