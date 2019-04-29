Asia FX Handover 29th April 2019

  • NZD and AUD are today’s strongest majors, JPY and USD are the weakest. WTI trades in a narrow range around $63 following its most bearish day this year on Friday.
  • Asian equities are mostly higher on the back of Friday’s US GDP figures with Nikkei hitting a 2019 high and STI hitting its highest level since June 2018. However, the ASX200 bucked the trend and trades lower for the session after stalling near the 2018 highs.
  • US-China trade talks are to recommence tomorrow, with Mnuchin claiming negotiations are in the ‘final steps’.
  • Volumes are expected to be lower as Japan began its 10-day golden week ahead on Saturday, ahead their imperial succession.


