Australian Consumer and Business confidence improves but AUDUSD in wait and see mode

September 13, 2022 4:47 AM
22 views
Research

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites!

This morning saw the release of Australian Business and Consumer Confidence data, framed against surging prices and a fourth consecutive 50bp rate hike from the RBA last week. 

Extending its rebound from the June low of 1 point, the NAB Business confidence index rose by 2 points (in August) to 10 points. Current business conditions edged 1 point higher to 20. New orders and trading activity also ticked higher while Input and Final prices eased slightly, albeit from very elevated levels.

NAB Group Chief Economist Alan Oster said, “We continue to expect that inflation and rising interest rates will eventually begin to weigh on the household budget. So far, however, it appears this dynamic is yet to take hold.”

Ending a run of nine consecutive falls, the Westpac-Melbourne Institute of Consumer Sentiment lifted by 3.9% in September to 84.4, although it remains in recessionary territory.

Within the details, a broad-based improvement in expectations was noted, likely helped by lower petrol prices, a strong labour market, and the shock value of the aggressive RBA rate hikes wearing off. 

In this case, the RBA will need to continue tightening further into restrictive territory if they wish to tame spiralling inflation and a tight labour market. The release of labour force data on Thursday is expected to show the unemployment rate remained at a 50-year low of 3.4% in August.

The AUDUSD is currently trading near .6870, consolidating its rebound from ahead of the June .6681 low following stronger China loan growth data on Friday and as the U.S dollar eased ahead of the release of inflation data tonight in the U.S.

After clearing resistance .6870/50 and assuming no nasty shocks are revealed in tonight’s inflation data, the AUDUSD looks set to make further gains towards the .6950 area.

 

AUDUSD daily chart 13th of Sep

 Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 13th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD/USD Trading FOREX Forex Business Confidence

Latest market news

Dow Jones outlook: Stocks pause after debt ceiling inspired gains
Today 01:07 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:13 PM
What is slippage in trading and how can you avoid it?
Today 08:00 AM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 07:29 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
Today 04:12 AM
USD/JPY analysis: Asia’s slowing trade is a growing problem
Today 01:19 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY analysis: Employment report cools RBA-hike bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:12 AM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: RBA minutes reveal ‘finely balanced’ decision
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 16, 2023 03:52 AM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      USD, AUD, GBP, Silver Forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      May 12, 2023 01:54 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian dollar analysis: AUD/USD drops sharply as US data slows
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        May 11, 2023 03:03 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.