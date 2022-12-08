Dow: Bright start may not hold for US stocks

It is possible that volatile market conditions might return after the relative calm in the last couple of months.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 8, 2022 4:12 PM
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

It has been a quiet-ish day in the markets, with many investors and traders sitting on their hands ahead of a very busy week of macro events next week. We have seen the earlier weakness in stock averages being bought after the US cash markets opened, with the dollar also softening across the board. Crude oil was unable to hold onto its earlier gains, after initially rising sharply on news Keystone oil pipeline was shut down following a leak. Will the major indices follow oil lower after a positive start in early US trade?

I wouldn’t be surprised if the markets were to give back their gains, after what has been a somewhat bearish last few days in the markets amid growing concerns over economic growth. In addition, there are so many event risks awaiting investors in the week ahead. Thus, investors may not be willing to buy every breakout, including this one.

Investors fear that volatile market conditions might return after the relative calm in the last couple of months. It is clear that the sharp central bank policy tightening will become less aggressive before rate hikes are paused altogether in the first half of next year. But that’s where the good news might end. Inflation may remain sticky, and the global economic slump is likely to worsen, thus holding back consumer spending. This could weigh on companies’ top and bottom lines, and excessive risk-taking by investors. Thus, European and US indices should remain under pressure, although China’s move away from Covid Zero policy may help keep the downside limited for the local markets.

In terms of the more immediate risks facing investors will be next week’s busy schedule of data and central bank meetings.

US CPI (Tuesday) is arguably going to be the most important macro data next week. US inflation has fallen to 7.7% from a peak of 9.1% in the summer, leading to speculation that the Fed is going to hike less aggressively moving forward, starting with a 50 basis point hike on Wednesday. CPI is expected to have eased for the fifth consecutive month to 7.6% in November.

A day after the CPI report, it will be the eagerly anticipated FOMC monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. After several 75 basis point rate hikes, the Fed has already hinted strongly to the market that it is going to hike by 50 basis points at this meeting. The key question will be about the pace of future rate hikes and the terminal interest rate. If the Fed hints at a 5% or higher terminal rate, then this could trigger a risk-off response in financial markets, and a rally for the dollar.

Central bank action is not going to end there, as we will have the likes of SNB, BoE and ECB all to look forward to Thursday of next week. You are spoilt for choice. It could well be the last hurrah for major market events before things start to wind down ahead of the Christmas holidays. They are all expected to hike their respective rates by 50 bps each.

Ahead of all that, the Dow was testing a key short-term resistance level around 33850 at the time of writing. This is the short-term resistance trend that has been established over the past few sessions. 

djia 

The Dow has been going lower in recent days after failing to hold above the August high. So far, the downside has been limited. But if the above macro concerns intensify as we think might be the case, then look out below.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Indices US30 Trade Ideas

Latest market news

USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Today 09:30 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Today 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Today 08:00 PM
USD/JPY Support Test 151.95, EUR/JPY Resistance 160.00
Today 07:37 PM
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
Today 05:32 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
Today 05:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Indices articles

stocks_03
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 02:29 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:05 PM
      Uptrend
      Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 10, 2024 12:21 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 9, 2024 09:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.