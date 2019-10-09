Can EURUSD finally break 110 hurdle

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 9, 2019 9:10 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

After closing lower in each of the past two days, when the 1.10 handle proved too strong a hurdle for the bulls, the EUR/USD burst higher at the European open this morning and threatened to finally break higher. However, the momentum faded somewhat, with the bulls reluctant to go out all guns blazing amid ongoing concerns over a no-deal Brexit, as well as soft data in the Eurozone.

But we continue to expect the shared currency may be able to advance and finally break that 1.10 hurdle at the umpteenth time of asking. This is because the yield spread between German and US bonds has widened, as we reported previously. The yield spread has widened thanks mainly to the recent soft patch in US data and the Fed becoming increasingly dovish, rather than a rise for German yields.

With most major central banks cutting interest rates and in the case of the ECB re-starting QE, the pressure has been growing on the Fed to become more aggressive in its rate cuts — not least by President Donald Trump. Well, at a speech yesterday, the Fed’s Chair Jay Powell said the central bank will resume short-term US Treasury bond purchases soon in order to expand its balance sheet. It hopes to prevent a repeat of the recent disruption in repo markets. Some were quick to call it QE4, but Powell denied it was another round of QE programme, because it was intended, he said, to facilitate short-term lending rather than to stimulate the economy. Nevertheless, US bond yields fell on the back of the announcement, although they have bounced back a little today as stock markets rose on US-China trade deal hopes.

From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD still resides within its bearish channel, is holding well below the 200-day average and key short-term resistance at 1.1000. So, the bears are still clinging on. But a close above the 1.10 will probably end the near term bearish bias. In that case we could see a nice short squeeze towards and possibly beyond the recent high at 1.1110. However, all bets are off if price breaks and holds below short-term support at 1.0945.

Source: Trading View and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex Euro

Latest market news

EUR/USD forecast, USD/CAD forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:17 AM
Nvidia (NVDA) rides the wave of AI
Today 04:35 AM
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
Today 12:30 AM
Indices flat, fear index falls, reflecting calm ahead of expected rate rises
Yesterday 05:03 PM
GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
Yesterday 03:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

Research
NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:30 AM
    Research
    GBP/JPY outlook brightened amid sizzling hot UK inflation
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 03:55 PM
      Research
      GBP/USD outlook: The pound treads water ahead of UK inflation data
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:58 AM
        Forex trading
        GBP/USD Forecast: Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 17, 2023 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.