Chart to watch EURCAD

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
May 11, 2018 12:36 PM
4 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Today has been a little light on the data front with the exception of Canadian employment figures, which were released earlier. Headline employment had been expected to have risen by around 17,800 last month, while the unemployment rate was seen steady at 5.8%. While the unemployment rate did remain at 5.8%, the headline figure disappointed as employment fell by 1,100. However, the drop was mainly due to a slump in part time jobs while full time employment actually rose more than expected. Nonetheless, this was not enough to help support the Canadian dollar, which fell across the board. It even fell against the US dollar, with the latter losing ground against a number of currencies today.

The CAD’s drop was more pronounced against the euro, with the latter managing to catch a bid earlier today. Consequently, the EUR/CAD managed to hold its own above the 200-day moving average and long-term trend line around the 1.5200 area for the second consecutive day. This area is technically very important, so traders need to watch it close. If in the coming days, this level breaks down then there is really not much further support until the psychological 1.50 handle.

However, given the fact that the EUR/CAD has consistently found strong support from the 200-day average, it may make more sense to look for bullish setups instead, next week. Technically, though, the short-term trend is bearish, so that needs to change before we turn bullish on this pair. One ideal scenario from a bullish perspective would be if rates go back above the 1.5320-1.5375 resistance range. The lower end of this range is a broken support level while the upper end marks the high from 2017. Should the EUR/CAD go above here then we could see the resumption of the long-term bullish trend. But for now though, any bounces should be treated with extra caution.

Don’t forget to watch the economic calendar next week, especially data from both the Eurozone and Canada for this EUR/CAD pair. Eurozone and German GDP estimates will be published on Tuesday along with German ZEW survey. From Canada, next week’s key data is CPI on Friday.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: CAD EUR/CAD Forex

Latest market news

Higher bond yields hit Nasdaq, Oil continues to rally
Today 06:23 PM
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Bulls Boosted by Bets on BOE Bazooka
Today 01:46 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: Firmer tone boosts EUR/USD
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 17, 2023
Today 12:42 PM
S&P 500, USD/CNH analysis: Markets calmer as PBOC papers over cracks
Today 11:00 AM
Pairs trading: definition, strategy, and example
Today 10:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.