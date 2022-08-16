Could the PBOC allow USD/CNH to head for 7.000

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 16, 2022 3:23 AM
75 views
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Over the past few days we have seen a host of data from China miss the mark and revive fears of a global slowdown. New bank loans in July were less than a quarter seen in June with job concerns, a property crisis and rise in COVID cases saw companies reluctant to take on fresh debt. And credit demand is expected to remain weak against the current backdrop of concerns. Retail sales fell to 2.7% y/y and investments hits a YTD low. Homes prices also fell for an 11th consecutive month. And this is despite M2 money supply rising to a 6-year high of 12%. As the saying goes - you can lead a horse to water, but you can’t make them drink it.

 

20220816chinadataFX

 

The data prompted the PBOC (People’s Bank of China) to unexpectedly cut their 1-year and 7-day lending rates by 10 basis points. However, it is debatable as to whether these cuts will have their desired effect, given credit demand is low due to fears of a slowdown.

 

A risk-off session endued yesterday, with metals, oil and commodity currencies all pointing lower. A bearish engulfing day formed on gold, roll over from 1800 and close beneath key support at 1783. WTI briefly fell to its lowest level since February, and its downtrend form the June high suggests a bearish breakout is soon approaching. JPY and USD were the strongest majors as they attracted safe-haven flows. Yet Wall Street looked past these concerns and continued higher, as equity traders focussed on the deflationary aspect of this weak data – which means the Fed may be reluctant to hike interest rates so aggressively.

 

 

Read our guide on the PBOC (People's Bank of China) and inflation

 

Speculators appear to favour a higher USD/CNH

20220816cnhcnyFX

 

A market we’re keeping a close eye on is USD/CNH. Yesterday weas its most bullish day since the pandemic (March 2020) as weak data from China likely means that Beijing could allow their currency to slide to help support the economy. Yield differentials between the US and China also remain supportive of higher prices, and we note that the offshore yuan (CNH) continues to trade at a premium to onshore (CNY), which shows speculators favours UD/CNH to continue higher.

 

USD/CNH daily chart:

20220816cnhFX

USD/CNH began a strong uptrend on the daily chart in February, although it has been within a sideways consolidation since May. The 50-day eMA has provided support throughout the consolidation, and yesterday’s strong bullish candle confirmed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle. The pattern projects a potential target around 7.000, which is just below a historical resistance level and a 78.6% Fibonacci projection. 

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas USD/CNH China Forex PBOC

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: The Fed’s preferred inflation gauge is on the menu
Today 01:05 AM
Dollar and Bonds Gain, Stock Indices Flat on More Bank Fears
March 24, 2023 06:10 PM
Rakuten Bank IPO: Everything you need to know about Rakuten Bank
March 24, 2023 04:00 PM
Earnings This Week: Carnival, Micron and Next
March 24, 2023 03:25 PM
Will the US ban TikTok and what stocks would benefit?
March 24, 2023 01:49 PM
US Open: Stocks fall as banking fears return
March 24, 2023 12:51 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
March 24, 2023 08:19 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Algorithmic trading guide for beginners
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    March 22, 2023 02:00 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      Big Tech layoffs: Are there more job cuts to come?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      March 22, 2023 09:38 AM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        GameStop Q4 earnings preview: Where next for GME stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        March 20, 2023 01:08 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.