Crude oil plunges as recession fears intensify

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 5, 2022 4:31 PM
47 views
Oil rig on an grey day
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

What a slump!

Crude oil prices have just crashed as weakening demand concerns are starting to outweigh fears about tight supply.

A growing number of analysts are expecting that many of the world’s leading economies will suffer negative growth in the next few months, and this will drag the US into a recession. Central banks around the world now have a single mandate and are aggressively tightening monetary policy in an effort to bring inflation under some form of control. They have to get inflation down, even at the cost of a recession. The Fed has been very explicit in terms of wanting to create a soft landing for the economy. They dare not lose what little credibility they have left.

With investors now fearful that a recession might be looming, they are selling everything now: crude oil, copper, stocks, crypto – you name it. It looks like investors are also expecting the potential recession to be a prolonged one.

Europe is already in a recession, when you consider how poor the German economy has been performing over the last few months.

The US downturn could potentially happen at a later point in time than the Eurozone, judging by the recent macro data.

While some economists are expecting only a modest downturn in the US, there is no guarantee that it won’t last for a long time. In fact, elevated inflation may see the Fed hold back from rushing to loosen its belt again. This may mean the potential recession lasting longer than would otherwise be the case.

With all these concerns at the forefront of investors’ minds, crude oil prices are likely to be on a slippery slope for a while. We will now likely see investors sell into the rips than buy the dips, especially as THIS trend line has been taken out:

wti

From here, I wouldn’t rule out an oversold bounce now. But if and when the selling resumes, the 200-day moving average at just below the $93.00 handle could be the next target for the bears.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Commodities WTI

Latest market news

Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 11:55 AM
Crude oil outlook: WTI could be heading to $80
July 14, 2023 11:12 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix and Bank of America
By:
Joshua Warner
July 14, 2023 04:35 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD outlook – Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    July 14, 2023 03:00 PM
      Research
      Nasdaq 100 analysis: Where next for Tesla stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 14, 2023 02:45 PM
        Research
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 14, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 14, 2023 11:55 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.