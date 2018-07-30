Dollar correction potential

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 30, 2018 8:53 AM
9 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The US dollar looks rather fatigued and we think it may be set for a correction of some sort in the coming days. After a three-month rally, the Dollar Index is flat so far in July and with just one more day of the month left, we can’t see it staging a late rally now. Undoubtedly, the dollar’s hesitation this month is largely due to profit-taking after it rose sharply in the previous months on the back of stronger macro data, which cemented expectations that there will at least be two more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve before the year is out. Now it appears as though that the bullishness is priced in, as indicated, for example, by the dollar’s lack of positive response to stronger incoming US data. Indeed, not even news that the world’s largest economy grew 4.1% annualised in the second quarter – which was the best reading since 2014 – was enough to lift the reserve currency out of its recent tight range on Friday. Instead, the DXY closed lower and once again frustrated the bulls.

Meanwhile pockets of strength in some other currencies may be another factor dampening the appetite for the dollar. The Canadian dollar, for example, has shown relative strength of late owing to a hawkish central bank, positive domestic data and firmer crude oil prices last week. But ongoing NAFTA uncertainty has capped the upside for the Loonie. Meanwhile, there is a lot on the agenda this week which could lead to significant volatility in the major currency pairs, potentially providing plenty of tradable opportunities. With the Bank of Japan and Bank of England on the agenda, we could see the pound and yen coming into increased scrutiny, and possibly with positive outcomes. So the dollar could ease a little against these currencies in the short-term outlook.

The dollar correction potential is supported by some technical signs of weakness on the daily chart of the Dollar Index, especially around the 95.50 key resistance level. Here, a false break reversal pattern may have been created when the bulls staged an unsuccessful breakout attempt on July 19. On that day, the DXY created an inverted hammer candlestick pattern and since then we have seen some bearish price action and acceptance below that key 95.50 resistance. The bears now need to see a decisive break below short-term support and bullish trend line around the 94.30 level. If this were to happen then they may start targeting the liquidity pools below the previous lows at 93.71 and 93.19, with the next untested horizontal support coming in at 92.65.


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients

Related tags: Dollar Dollar index DXY Forex Forex

Latest market news

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
Yesterday 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
Yesterday 02:57 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks struggle as attention turns to the Fed
Yesterday 01:03 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 15, 2023
Yesterday 12:33 PM
Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Dollar articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.