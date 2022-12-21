Dow hits key level as stocks extend rally

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 21, 2022 5:14 PM
41 views
Research
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Following on Tuesday’s bullish reversal, we saw some big moves in European indices today, before Wall Street provided an extra bout of buying power. Markets have made back a good chunk of their losses suffered in the aftermath of the hawkish ECB and FOMC meetings. Yet, it remains to be seen whether the sellers will come back now as the major indices test key levels, given that we haven’t had many bullish catalysts since those central bank meetings.

Market sentiment remains largely cagey. The two-day rebound we have seen suggests investors have now digested those hawkish central bank meetings. But I am struggling to find compelling reasons as to why the bulls will keep on buying stocks going forward. So, there may yet be more drama to come in these last few trading days of 2023.

I reckon the markets face a bumpy road ahead as high inflation continues to hurt consumer pockets and, in turn, company top and bottom lines. And with more rate increases to come, this is far from an ideal environment for stock markets to thrive. We have already had a bif recover

Anyway, we will leave the fundamentals aside and concentrate on the charts. And one particular market that has just caught my attention is the Dow:

DJIA

At the time of writing, the Dow was testing key resistance around 33400 area. As you can see, this level was the last major support before it broke down last week. Once support, could it now turn into strong resistance leading to a big sell-off?

If resistance holds here, I would expect to see a drop back to the high of Tuesday’s range at 33,000. And if that level fails to offer support, then there is a possibility we will see a revisit of the week’s low, which at 32500 happens to be where the 200-day average comes into play.

However, if resistance at 33400 breaks convincingly, then that would end the renewed bearish bias.

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Dow Jones US30 Indices Stock indices

Latest market news

FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
Today 03:02 PM
EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
Today 01:42 PM
WE Soda IPO: everything you need to know about WE Soda
Today 01:00 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks mixed after jobless claims jump
Today 12:56 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:10 PM
GBP/USD, DAX outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:53 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Are UK stocks undervalued?
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 03:02 PM
    Research
    EUR/USD outlook: US jobless claims jump but bigger risks next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 01:42 PM
      Congress building
      Dow Jones outlook: Stocks mixed after jobless claims jump
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      Today 12:56 PM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 12:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.