EU markets ease on mixed European PMIs

There were some downside surprises with French and UK services, and German manufacturing, all disappointing expectations

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 24, 2023 11:52 AM
Downward trend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European stock indices continued to head lower by mid-morning session after the latest Consumer Confidence and PMI data failed to inspire fresh buying this morning. The losses were mild, however, as investors looked forward to the publication of US PMI data and with Microsoft set to kick off US tech company earnings results.

Although the latest European PMI numbers beat expectations, the upside surprise was minimal and there were some downside surprises on a country level, with French and UK services, and German manufacturing, all disappointing expectations. The UK’s dominant services sector PMI slumped to a two-year low. The cost-of-living crisis is getting worse. This was also evident on Friday when the UK retail sales came in much weaker. The economic outlook across Europe remains highly uncertain, which calls for caution in terms of excessive risk taking.

 

Eurozone PMI recap

 

The (kind of) good:

  • Eurozone Flash Manufacturing PMI 48.8 vs. 48.4 expected and 47.8 last
  • Eurozone Flash Services PMI 50.7 vs. 50.0 expected and 49.8 last
  • UK Flash manufacturing PMI 46.7 vs 45.4 expected and 45.3 last

The bad:

  • France January flash services PMI 49.2 vs 49.8 expected
  • Germany January flash manufacturing PMI 47.0 vs 47.9 expected

The ugly:

  • UK Services PMI 48.0 (a 2-year low) vs. 49.6 expected and 49.9 last

 

So, overall, I don’t think the PMI data were great and the market seems to agree, with the euro and European indices both easing off earlier levels. Overall, things didn’t worsen materially, yet the improvement was not much either, with the PMIs suggesting no or very little growth overall despite the winter proving to be less harsh than expected. Concerns remain elevated about inflation being so high.

DAX still in uptrend despite weakness

 

The DAX has sold off a little, although it still remains in a bull trend after its impressive performance in recent months. The bears have a lot of work to do to cause a proper reversal. Key short-term support comes in around 14925. Below this, the next level of potential support is at 14677 – the December high.  If we start to see the breakdown of some support levels, only then will the bears get excited.

DAX

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Stock indices Germany 40 PMI Manufacturing PMI Services PMI

Latest market news

Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Today 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
By:
David Song
Today 05:00 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:00 PM
      canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
      By:
      James Stanley
      Today 07:30 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 06:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.