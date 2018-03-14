EURNZD in focus ahead of NZ GDP

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
March 14, 2018 2:28 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The New Zealand dollar will remain in focus after trading on Wall Street ends this evening, as Statistics New Zealand releases the latest growth estimate. The nation’s GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 0.6% in Q3. If the data beats expectations then the kiwi, which has been outperforming her peers, could further extend its gains. However, analysts might be a bit optimistic in their forecasts and the greater risk in my view is that it may actually disappoint.  If it does then the kiwi could drop hard, especially against the likes of the euro and pound, which have come back to life in recent days.

Ahead of the data release, the EUR/NZD was clinging onto key support around 1.6820-60 area. Here, prior lows met a bullish trend line and the 50-day moving average. In the event the EUR/NZD breaks below this zone then the next potential support could be all the way down at 1.6610, which corresponds with the long-term bullish trend line. Below here, the 200-day moving average and prior support converge around 1.6520. On the upside, the next key resistance is around 1.7000, followed by a more significant area between 1.7090-1.7125. If and when the EUR/NZD climbs above this resistance zone then the bulls may aim for the liquidity pool that would be resting above the 2017 high of 1.7475 next.  Given that the long-term trend is bullish, our base case is that the uptrend would hold for a while yet.


Source: eSignal and FOREX.com.

Related tags: Forex GDP Forex

Latest market news

Stocks hit by the good news/bad news jobs report
August 4, 2023 10:43 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
August 4, 2023 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
August 4, 2023 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
August 4, 2023 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
August 4, 2023 11:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 11:34 AM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      August 3, 2023 11:14 PM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.