European FX Handover 25 March 2019

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 25, 2019 8:48 AM
5 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

  • According to ITV, UK PM Theresa May will bring a third meaningful vote on Brexit to the floor tomorrow, though several hurdles remain. The pound is nonetheless among the strongest major currencies on the day so far.
  • Germany’s IFO report slightly beat expectations, printing at 99.6 vs. 98.5 expected, though manufacturing activity in the country fell to a 3-year low.
  • The US dollar is among the weakest major currencies, along with the Japanese yen, as the latest COT data showed dollar longs dropped to their lowest level since last July… and that was before last week’s dovish Fed meeting!


Related tags: Forex Brexit US Dollar USD

Latest market news

US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 02:23 AM
Gold rallied from its 200-day EMA on Friday: Asian Open – 18/09/2023
Yesterday 10:25 PM
FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Yesterday 04:54 AM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
September 15, 2023 07:22 PM
Nasdaq leads equity drop, oil and dollar remain strong
September 15, 2023 05:50 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Autozone and Kingfisher
September 15, 2023 02:57 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
view more

Latest Forex articles

united_states_03
US dollar, USD/CAD, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:23 AM
    gold_01
    Gold rallied from its 200-day EMA on Friday: Asian Open – 18/09/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:25 PM
      Forex trading
      Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and DXY in focus - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 15, 2023 11:30 AM
        Research
        EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 14, 2023 10:41 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.