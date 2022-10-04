European Open: AUD weakest major post-RBA, FTSE set to bounce?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 4, 2022 6:36 AM
53 views
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 242.4 points (3.75%) and currently trades at 6,699.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 730.5 points (2.79%) and currently trades at 26,946.29

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 50 points (0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 6,958.76
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 52 points (1.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,394.17
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 196 points (1.6%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,405.48

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 244 points (0.83%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 135 points (1.2%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 36.25 points (0.98%)

 

20221004futuresFX

 

The Australian dollar is the weakest FX major after the RBA surprised markets by only raising interest rates by 25bp. The RBA raised the overnight cash rate by 25bp to 2.6% - making it their 6th consecutive hike and highest rate since September 2013. This saw a quick repricing of future rate expectations with the 1-year OIS falling -49bp. the 3-momth is down to 2.76% which is only marginally above the 2.6% cash rate.

20221004auois

It’s been an eventful day in Japan with North Korea firing a missile over the country – its first such act since 2017. It was also the longest-range missile test yet from, resulting in public transport being halted. Separately, inflation in Tokyo rose to 2.8% y/y, although once stripped of fresh food and energy it rose just 0.8%.

 

FTSE 100 daily chart:

20221004ftseFX

The FTSE stopped just shy from testing the YTD low yesterday, before reversing earlier losses and closing the day with a bullish Pinbar. A bullish divergence has formed with the stochastic oscillator, which also remains within oversold territory. Given the bounce for risk appetite over the past 24hrs in the US and Asia, we favour a countertrend rally from support with 7,000 making a likely initial target. A break above which brings 7133 into focus.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

20221004moversFTSEfx

FTSE 350: 3807.86 (0.22%) 03 October 2022

  • 221 (63.14%) stocks advanced and 126 (36.00%) declined
  • 0 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 29 fell to new lows
  • 14.86% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 14% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 2.57% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 23.99% - Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
  • + 15.28% - Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
  • + 7.20% - Watches of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG.L)

 

Underperformers:

  • -8.08% - Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML.L)
  • -7.43% - Carnival PLC (CCL.L)
  • -4.86% - PureTech Health PLC (PRTC.L)

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20221004calendarBST

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas FTSE AUD

Latest market news

Nasdaq extends winning streak
June 16, 2023 06:24 PM
Earnings This Week: FedEx, Accenture and Halfords
June 16, 2023 02:20 PM
Dow Jones outlook: Stocks head for a strong weekly gain
June 16, 2023 01:15 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
June 16, 2023 12:25 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
June 16, 2023 07:23 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Research
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Valuations look lofty as it hits 14-month high
By:
Joshua Warner
June 16, 2023 10:17 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Testing resistance as it eyes fifth day of gains
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    June 16, 2023 07:11 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Eyes turn to ECB interest rate decision
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      June 15, 2023 07:17 AM
        Energy
        FTSE 100 analysis: Can Shell shares close the gap with US peers?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        June 14, 2023 03:37 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.