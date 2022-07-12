European Open: EUR/USD and parity in focus for today’s German ZEW report

Another weak sentient report from Germany could be the straw which breaks parity’s back and send EUR/USD below this key level.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
July 12, 2022 5:56 AM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 13.8 points (0.21%) and currently trades at 6,616.00
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by -502.75 points (1.28%) and currently trades at -188.00
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -255.11 points (-1.21%) and currently trades at 20,869.09
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -209.61 points (-1.45%) and currently trades at 14,260.76

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -27 points (-0.38%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,169.59
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -25 points (-0.72%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,446.69
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -91 points (-0.71%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 12,741.44

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -156 points (-0.5%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -77.75 points (-0.65%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21.5 points (-0.56%)

 

20220712futuresFX

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to discuss further sanctions against Russia with Japan’s Finance Minster later today. They’re also set to discuss “currencies” and a price cap for Russian oil. The US dollar index continued its ascent overnight and reached its highest level since September 2002. And that has forced EUR/USD down to just +5 pips above parity – a key level for today’s session, highlighted by rising implied volatility and demand for put options (downside protection).

 

EUR/USD 15-minute chart

20220712eurusd15FX

Perhaps today’s ZEW report could be the straw which breaks parity’s back. The sentiment report for Germany is scheduled for 10:00 BST and is unlikely to show a material lift in sentiment. It reached a post-pandemic low of -41 in April, has since risen to -28 since but there’s no pressing reason to suggest it cannot move lower again given the wave of recession headlines of late.

EUR/USD fell to 1.0004 early in the session and now trades around 1.0012. If it can hold above parity then a break above 1.0032 assumes a countertrend move is underway. Whilst a clear break below 1.000 runs the risk of triggering stops and fresh sell orders (and potentially moving the market lower).

 

USD/JPY 1-hour chart:

20220712usdjpyFX

USD/JPY remains in a strong uptrend on the 1-hour chart, although currently trading within a potential bull flag or 3-wave retracement. The daily low respected the 137 handle as support and momentum is now turning higher, so we’re on guard for a potential breakout, which would then bring 138 into focus. However, should we see a break of today’s low it would also be below the daily pivot point, and could switch the bias to bearish over the near-term.

 

FTSE 350 – Market Internals:

Related tags: Technical Analysis Forex EUR/USD Parity USD JPY Trade Ideas

Latest market news

How futures traders were positioned at the end of 2024: COT report
Today 12:36 AM
A Tops Down Technical Look at the USD After Largest Quarterly Gain Since 2015
Yesterday 09:08 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Defends 2022 Low
Yesterday 07:55 PM
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Yesterday 05:06 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest Technical Analysis articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:50 PM
    aus_03
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
      Oil extraction
      Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
        gold_01
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Poised for January Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 2, 2025 05:06 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.