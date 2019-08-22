European PMIs Surprise to upside

Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst
August 22, 2019 8:55 AM
2 views
Joe Perry
By :  ,  US Market Analyst

With all the possible recession talk over the past few weeks, it was nice to see a glimmer of sunshine in the European Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI), especially from the Germany, the powerhouse of the European Union The DAX pared losses. However, for the Euro, the excitement was brief.  Although the data was better than expected, it still remains well below 50.

ALL the PMI data from the EU came in better than expected:

Source: FOREX.com

As the data was released, notice how the EUR/USD bid up, in hopes that the next country’s data to be released would be better than expected as well.  However, once the overall EU PMI was released, the market used that opportunity to sell Euros and buy US Dollars.  (I’ll let the short-term price action speak for itself).

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

With only Initial Jobless Claims and the US PMI data left on todays calendar, it appears the market may be gearing up for the possibility of a less dovish Powell tomorrow when he speaks at Jackson Hole,  as the FOMC July 31st minutes released yesterday were also taken as less dovish.  

In the meantime, watch for resistance in the EUR/USD near today’s high at 1.1113, and then at horizonal resistance near 1.1160.  Support comes in at 1.1030, which was the August 1st low and they 161.8% Fib extension from the August 15th 2018 low to the September 21st 2018 high.  Below that, there is room down to trendline support near 1.0900!

Source: Tradingview.com, FOREX.com

Related tags: EUR Forex USD

Latest market news

The Week Ahead: ISM, PMI’s, NFP and two CB meetings in focus
Today 06:04 AM
Moderating inflation data boosts Indices, Commodities
Yesterday 07:52 PM
S&P 500 forecast- Inflation eases lifting stocks: US Open
Yesterday 12:28 PM
Earnings This Week: Constellation Brands, Hilton Food and EnQuest
Yesterday 12:12 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD and AUD/NZD Forecast: Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 11:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest EUR articles

Graphic of trading data chart
European Open: EUR/USD consolidates ahead of German IFO report
By:
Matt Simpson
March 27, 2023 04:43 AM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    EUR/USD: Rally potential after hot Spanish and French CPI readings
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 28, 2023 01:46 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      European Open: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP in focus for eurozone CPI
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2023 05:03 AM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.