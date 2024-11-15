EURUSD Forecast: Testing Support in Trump Rally Pause

EURUSD Forecast: The DXY’s rally, fueled by the Trump market effect, paused at the 107-mark, offering a potential breather for EURUSD, which is holding above the 1.05 support level.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2024 10:24 AM
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • The Trump rally pushed markets to overbought levels, signaling potential for a recharge or reversal by the end of 2025
  • EURUSD risks sliding to 1.03 and 1.01 if a breakout occurs below 1.0480
  • US Retail Sales could add DXY volatility ahead of the weekly close
  • Eurozone and US Flash PMIs may drive volatility risks on EURUSD next week

Following this week’s positive CPI results and the ongoing Trump rally, the DXY reached a critical resistance level at 107, forming a potential bull flag pattern and pulling EURUSD down to retest one-year lows at 1.05. Market pullbacks on Friday were observed across Bitcoin, precious metals, the US Dollar Index, and EURUSD, with retail sales data adding volatility risk.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q4 2024 

While the DXY traced a bull flag pattern this week, the EURUSD traced a bear flag pattern

DXY – EURUSD Weekly Time Frames – Log Scale

EURUSD Forecast: DXY_2024-11-15_13-41-17

Source: Tradingview

The extreme target of the pattern has not yet been reached, as trends are holding at critical support and resistance levels that could fuel a sharp rally if momentum continues. Next week’s key catalyst for the EURUSD chart will be the PMI results.

Currently, Flash Manufacturing PMIs remain relatively weak, staying below the expansion threshold of 50, while Flash Services PMIs are strong, holding above the 50-expansion mark.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

EURUSD Forecast: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD Forecast: EURUSD_2024-11-15_14-02-53

Source: Tradingview

Before extending the drop to the bear flag target, EURUSD’s breakout is currently rebounding from the mid-channel zone aligned with the 1.05 support level, situated within a one-year duplicated channel pattern.

Here’s how the scenarios may play out:

Bearish Scenario: A decisive close below 1.05 could drive EURUSD further down to 1.0380 and 1.0150

Bullish Scenario: If EURUSD rebounds, resistance may be encountered at the trendline connecting the lows of 2023 and 2024, the upper boundary of the duplicated channel, near 1.07 and 1.0770. A strong move above these levels could confirm a longer-term bullish trend for the Euro

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD DXY Trump rally PMI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Threatens Bear Market Rebound
Today 02:01 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar
View more

Latest EUR/USD articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
By:
James Stanley
Today 06:28 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    Today 09:46 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      Forex Seasonality – December 2024: Can EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rally?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      Yesterday 04:11 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Yesterday 11:59 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.