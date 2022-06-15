EUR/USD in focus as ECB holds ad-hoc meeting ahead of FOMC

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 15, 2022 12:43 PM
57 views
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

So, the FOMC day finally arrives and ahead of the event investors have taken their feet off the gas slightly – possibly because of ECB announcing it will hold an ad-hoc meeting to “discuss current market conditions” – AKA fragmentation. We have seen global stocks and US futures rebound, while the dollar has fallen across the board, lifting the EUR/USD exchange rate. Ahead of the FOMC decision later on at 19:00 BST, watch out for ECB-related headlines about any anti-fragmentation measures. ECB President Christine Lagarde is also due to speak at 17:20 BST today.

Dollar should remain supported on dips

But whether the recovery in the EUR/USD and risk assets in general will hold remains questionable, especially as the Fed is likely to bow to pressure and match market expectations with a hike of 75 basis points today. If it doesn’t, and it is “only” a 50 bp hike, then I would expect to see a sharp relief rally for risk assets and a drop in the dollar. That being said, any weakness for the greenback is likely to be short-lived. The Fed remains head and shoulders above other major central banks in terms of hawkishness. The FOMC’s updated dot plots should reflect that. Yields should also remain underpinned, keeping the pressure on bond prices on any short-term rallies.

What do we expect from the FOMC?

For what it is worth, I also think a 75bp hike tonight is very likely following those strong inflation numbers last week. In any case, another 75bp increase in July is going to follow, I reckon. By the end of the year, we are probably looking somewhere around 3.25 to 3.50 percent for the Federal Funds Rate. Obviously, a lot will depend on the trajectory of inflation going forward, but as things stand it is difficult to see why the Fed will deviate from its hawkish trajectory.

EUR/USD testing key resistance around 1.05 handle

Ahead of the above macro events, the EUR/USD is testing a key resistance area here.

EURUSD

 

The area around 1.0500 had acted as both support and resistance in the past. But as the ECB was less hawkish last week than expected and given expectations over further sharp rate hikes from the Fed, the EUR/USD has fallen along with everything else in the past few days. It moved below the abovementioned area on Monday, and it is now re-testing it from underneath.

If resistance hold here as I suspect that it might, then I would expect to see a continuation lower to a new multi-year low. Next up on bears’ target is the 2017 low at 1.0340.

One reason why it might not get there is if the ECB announces some anti-fragmentation measure. The other reason could be if the FOMC defies market expectations.

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD Forex ECB FOMC Fed

Latest market news

Russell 2000 leads markets higher, despite another strong jobs report
Yesterday 06:19 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Goldilocks NFP takes NDX to 14-month highs
Yesterday 05:29 PM
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
Yesterday 01:53 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Yesterday 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
Yesterday 10:00 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
Yesterday 07:10 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Trade Ideas articles

An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Earnings This Week: Wizz Air, GameStop and NIO
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 01:53 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:00 PM
      Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD and USD/CAD forecast – Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Up on US debt ceiling vote as Dechra backs takeover
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:10 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.