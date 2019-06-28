FX Brief G20 dominates investor focus

A summary of news and snapshot of moves ahead of the US session.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst
June 28, 2019 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
Financial Analyst

  • Directionless day finds AUD among the weakest and GBP the strongest, although with very tight ranges as indicated by the RSI bars being well below their averages, ahead of the US session.
  • EUR/USD was still in the positive territory, boosted by news of a stronger Eurozone core CPI print (1.1% y/y vs. 1.0% expected and 0.8% last) and French consumer spending coming in a touch stronger. UK GDP was left unrevised at 0.5% as expected.
  • There are a handful of US macro pointers coming up shortly, but the focus is all on the G20 meeting.
