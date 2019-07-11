FX Brief Traders Are Still Passing The Buck

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 11, 2019 1:21 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

  • USD is the weakest major again following a dovish testimony from Powell. Now he has set the stage for a rate cut this month, the Greenback is paring gains made after Powell walked back earlier dovish comments.
  • USD/JPY is the weakest pair we track, hitting a 4-day low and shedding a further -0.43% after closing -0.41% lower yesterday. USD/CHF has also rolled over after hitting key resistance levels and has extended its decline to a 5-day low. Even GBP/USD has managed to lift itself to a 3-day high although we’re closely watching a key resistance level. Elsewhere for GBP, several crosses appear set to break to new lows.
  • With S&P500 hitting 3k, Asian equities tracked Wall Street higher with Chinese stocks taking the lead and index futures also in the black.

Up Next:

  • Final readings for German and French CPI are not expected to deviate too much form the prior releases, but you never know. Both reads disappointed last month so unless there’s a notable upwards revision, it may not prove to be a huge driver.
  • However, US CPI is the main event for traders today. Given we’ve effectively had the green light for a Fed cut this month (and calls for further cuts this year now piling up) then we’d expect a weak print from US CPI to weigh down on USD, in the current ‘chuck your dollars away’ environment.  




Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Block stock chopped as Hindenburg goes short: Where next for SQ stock?
Today 01:47 PM
Precious moments: Gold rallied towards $2,000 on rate rise, markets favor its safe haven status
Today 01:13 PM
US Open: Stocks rise post Fed, US jobless claims fall
Today 01:07 PM
BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
Today 12:35 PM
Reddit stocks: what meme stocks are trending?
Today 12:10 PM
A guide to the banking crisis: What happened and what comes next?
Today 09:26 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

view more

Latest Forex articles

BoE lifts interest rates to highest since 2008
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:35 PM
    FOMC meeting recap: Dollar dives on “dovish hike”
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 06:57 PM
      Research
      GBP/JPY extends recovery as hot CPI boosts BoE hike odds
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:01 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        BoE Preview: 25 bps hike and done?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 21, 2023 01:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as "FOREX.com") is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, FOREX.com does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date.


          This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it. No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by FOREX.com or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.


          The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although FOREX.com is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, FOREX.com does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.